List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

John, are your test files hardcoded html meta tags?
See post 18 for an example of his files.
Thank you, John. But the path should be a file or can be a folder?
If I set a folder I see only “.” or “/”, but no files at all …
But there aren’t any meta-tags in that code, which is why your code isn’t finding them. On first look, that code appeared to be the code you are using to read the metatags, not the code that should contain them.
at #26 I said: no, metatag is “enclosed in PHP tags”, as you can see at the top of the code #18, that is
$description="ricavare metatags";
and in the linked header-intell.inc there is this line:
<meta name="Description" content="<?php echo $description; ?>" />
Edit:
Finally understand the requirements
Please note the
**$path** can be easily changed and is passed as a parameter to glob(…) with the file mask to obtain all the files in the $path directory.
As far as not displaying index.php is concerned and also case-sensitive I would used the following script:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
echo '$PATH ==> ',
$PATH = '/var/www/john-betong.tk/public_html/'
. '*.*';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
// vd($aTmp);
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
// echo '<br>' .$file;;
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$result .= '<dl>';
$result .= '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$file .'</dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <meta> description = "' .$description .'"> </dd>';
$result .= '</dl>';
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getDescription($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $result;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iStart = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $iStart )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$iStart) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$result = '<dl>'
. '<dt> <b> File $description ==> </b> '
. $file
. '</dt>'
. '<dd>'
. substr($contents, $iStart, $tmp2)
.'</dd></dl>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
//======================================
function vd( $val, $vd=FALSE )
{
echo '<pre class="w88 mga"> <br><br><hr>';
if($vd):
print_r($val);
else:
var_dump($vd);
endif;
echo '</pre>';
}//
Edit:
**File: TEST.php
<?php DECLARE(STRICT_TYPES=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
session_start();
# echo '<h1> John-Betong.tk </h1>';
$title = 'title goes here would you believe';
$description = 'JUST TESTNG TO SEE IF IT WORKS';
?>
<!doctype html><html lang="en">
<head>
<title> HTML5 Local Storage Project </title>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="description" content="<?= $description ?>">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
<meta NAME='rating' content='General' />
<meta NAME='expires' content='never' />
<meta NAME='language' content='English, EN' />
<meta name="author" content="dcwebmakers.com">
<script src="assets/js/Storage.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/StorageStyle.css">
Output:
Thank you, John. I tested your code.
Your code works, with a PC path (not beginning with http://).
But in this way, could I use it on a remote website?
The PHP Manual:
Notes ¶
Note : This function will not work on remote files as the file to be examined must be accessible via the server’s filesystem.
Edit:
The script will work on a remote server but must be called from the same remote server. Calling the script from a local server with an URL will not work.
But, when you access the php code via the filesystem, and not via the server, the include files are not processed because it is only reading your PHP source code, not executing it.
You can call the metatags script on a remote server; you can’t GLOB a remote server.
Today I will try to add links to the names of files. Thank you.
John, today I managed to link the listed files, but the result is quite ugly.
This is the modified code
//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iStart = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $iStart )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$iStart) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li><b><a href="'.$file.'">$file</a></b>: ' //$file
. substr($contents, $iStart, $tmp2)
.'</li></ul>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
How could I get only the *name of the file (without extension) : *description (without word “description” before).
Thanks a lot for your excellent work.
Try this:
Search for “/“, get the position and use substr(…)
This is only one solution, I should imagine there are many more.
Edit
To remove the .PHP file extension try str_replace(…) or I think strstr(…)
Thank you. Today I managed to list and link the php files with only its name. But there is still a description= which I’d rather avoid.
The code I used (just the modified part)
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iStart = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $iStart )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$iStart) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li><b><a href="'.$file.'">'
. substr("$file",2,-4)
. '</a></b>: ' //$file
. substr($contents, $iStart, $tmp2)
.'</li></ul>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
If you just want the text removed after description = then try the following function:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
$aDescriptions = [
'description="come estrarre exif da immagini con php" ',
'description = $aTags("description"] ?? FALSE',
'description="ricavare metatags"',
];
foreach($aDescriptions as $key => $desc) :
echo '<br>ORIGINAL ==> ' . $desc;
echo '<br>FILTERED ==> ' . getRidOfEqualSign($desc);
echo '<br>';
endforeach;
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos); // notice the preceeding ++
return $result;
}//
Please note that PHP has numerous functions that are very helpful and it is worth glancing at all the functions details for future reference,
No, I just want to remove the word “description =”. More simply
Try the following:
if( $iStart )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$iStart) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$tmp3 = substr($contents, $iStart, $tmp2) ;
$tmp3 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li><b><a href="'.$file.'">'
. substr("$file",2,-4)
. '</a></b>: ' //$file
. $tmp3
.'</li></ul>'
;
}// endif;
Not tried because I’m very late for lunch
Excuse me for this my late answer, but your last code unfortunately doesn’t work (even changing the second $tmp3 to $tmp4) …
I made the modifications to the previous Post #49 and this works OK:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
echo '$PATH ==> ',
$PATH = '/var/www/john-betong.tk/public_html/'
. '*.*';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
// vd($aTmp);
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
// echo '<br>' .$file;;
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$result .= '<dl>';
#$result .= '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$key .'</dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <meta> description = "' .$description .'"> </dd>';
$result .= '</dl>';
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getDescription($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $result;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iStart = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $iStart )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$iStart) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$tmp3 = substr($contents, $iStart, $tmp2) ;
$tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li> ORIGINAL ==> <br> <meta ' .$tmp3 .'> <br><br> </li>'
. '<li><b>'
. '<a href="'.$file.'">'
. substr("$file", 0, -4)
. '</a></b> ==> <br>' //$file
. $tmp4
.'</li>'
.'</ul><br><br>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
//======================================
function vd( $val, $vd=FALSE )
{
echo '<pre class="w88 mga"> <br><br><hr>';
if($vd):
print_r($val);
else:
var_dump($vd);
endif;
echo '</pre>';
}//
Good! Today I managed to use your code (with some modifications) to get a list of files with their description.
There would be some further improvements, if you want and I don’t ask too much .
That is: 1) avoid to list index.php (necessary), 2) add, besides description metatag, also title and author metatag (possible?).
Please post your modifications.
1) avoid to list index.php (necessary)
Check the script because it looks as though checks are already in place:
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
2) add, besides description metatag, also title and author metatag (possible?).
I think you would need to add two more checks for title and author instead of just description.
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$result .= '<dl>';
#$result .= '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$key .'</dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <meta> description = "' .$description .'"> </dd>';
$result .= '</dl>';
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getDescription($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
$result .= $hasDescription;
}