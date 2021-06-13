List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

OK, now I understand
Please check the Free PHP Online Manual and notice that glob(…); expects the first parameter to be a path/directory and not an URL.
Get all .php files in a directory and display files with a description meta tag.
<?php declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
echo '$path ==> ',
$path = '/var/www/john-betong.tk/public_html';
$aTmp = glob($path .'/*.php');
foreach($aTmp as $key => $file):
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? NULL;
if($description) :
echo '<dl>';
echo '<dt> $file ==> ' .$file .'</dt>';
echo '<dd> <meta> description = "' .$description .'"></dd>';
echo '<dd>';
echo '<pre> <b>All the $aTags </b> ==> ';
print_r($aTags);
# <meta charset="UTF-8">
echo '</pre>';
echo '</dd>';
echo '</dl><br>';
endif;
endforeach;
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//======================================
function getMetaTags( array $aTags=[] )
: string
{
$result = '';
$result .= '<hr> <table style="text-align: left;">';
$result .= '<tr style="background-color: #ddd;"><th> Meta tag </th> <th> String </th> </tr>';
foreach($aTags as $meta => $string)
{
$result .=
'<tr><td> <b>'
. $meta
.'</b> </td> <td>'
. ' '. $string
.'</td> </tr>'
;
}
$result .= '</table> <hr>';
return $result;
}//
//======================================
function vd( $val, $vd=FALSE )
{
echo '<pre class="w88 mga"> <br><br><hr>';
if($vd):
print_r($val);
else:
var_dump($vd);
endif;
echo '</pre>';
}//
Beware:
The php glob(…); function is case-sensitive.
