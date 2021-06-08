List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

OK, now I understand

Please check the Free PHP Online Manual and notice that glob(…); expects the first parameter to be a path/directory and not an URL.

Get all .php files in a directory and display files with a description meta tag.

<?php declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen echo '$path ==> ', $path = '/var/www/john-betong.tk/public_html'; $aTmp = glob($path .'/*.php'); foreach($aTmp as $key => $file): $aTags = get_meta_tags($file); $description = $aTags['description'] ?? NULL; if($description) : echo '<dl>'; echo '<dt> $file ==> ' .$file .'</dt>'; echo '<dd> <meta> description = "' .$description .'"></dd>'; echo '<dd>'; echo '<pre> <b>All the $aTags </b> ==> '; print_r($aTags); # <meta charset="UTF-8"> echo '</pre>'; echo '</dd>'; echo '</dl><br>'; endif; endforeach; // ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW //====================================== function getMetaTags( array $aTags=[] ) : string { $result = ''; $result .= '<hr> <table style="text-align: left;">'; $result .= '<tr style="background-color: #ddd;"><th> Meta tag </th> <th> String </th> </tr>'; foreach($aTags as $meta => $string) { $result .= '<tr><td> <b>' . $meta .'</b> </td> <td>' . ' '. $string .'</td> </tr>' ; } $result .= '</table> <hr>'; return $result; }// //====================================== function vd( $val, $vd=FALSE ) { echo '<pre class="w88 mga"> <br><br><hr>'; if($vd): print_r($val); else: var_dump($vd); endif; echo '</pre>'; }//

The php glob(…); function is case-sensitive.

