List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

PHP
#1

I tried this code, but unsuccessfully:

`<?php  
	echo "<ul>";	  
$phpfiles = glob("*?[!index]?.php");  
$tags = get_meta_tags($phpfiles);  
foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){  
    echo '<li><a href="'.$phpfile.'">'.pathinfo($phpfile, PATHINFO_FILENAME).'</a>';  
    echo "<span>";  
    echo $tags['description'];  
    echo "</span></li>";   
}	    
    echo "</ul>";  
?>`

Where I’m wrong?

#2

What happens when you run this?

#3

I’m not sure this means what you think it means.
So let me ask you: What do you think this means?

(Hint: If I said "*?[!xenid]?.php", i’ve said the same thing you did.)

#4

with $phpfiles = glob("*.php"); I get all php files in a folder, with $phpfiles = glob("*?[!index]?.php"); I should get all php files except index.php: however this code, once working, is no more working. In fact the correct code is

$phpfiles = glob("[^index]*.php");

isn’t it?

My aim is to list all php folder’s files (except index.php) and get them linked and to get the meta tag “description” at the right side of every file.

This code works:

<?php
	   echo "<ul>";	  
$phpfiles = glob("*.php");
foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){
     echo '<li><a href="'.$phpfile.'">'.pathinfo($phpfile, PATHINFO_FILENAME).'</a></li>'; 
}	   
	   echo "</ul>";
?>

it list all php files in a folder.

And this works

<?php
$tags = get_meta_tags('my-php-file');
echo "<p><b>description</b>: ";
echo $tags['description'];
echo "</p>";
?>

It show the meta tag “description” of a given, single php file.

So, I trying to merge, so to say, these two codes, but unsuccessfully, for my incompetence :frowning:

What happens, wake689? Warning messages and no meta tag. Here

Warning : get_meta_tags() expects parameter 1 to be a valid path, array given in /mnt/dati/schede/web/web-pro/php-read-metatags.php on line 17

  • php-read-metatags // file correctly linked
    Notice : Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /mnt/dati/schede/web/web-pro/php-read-metatags.php on line 21
#5

I tried with this new code

<?php
	echo "<ul>";	  
$phpfiles = glob("[^index]*.php");
foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){
    echo '<li><a href="'.$phpfile.'">'.pathinfo($phpfile, PATHINFO_FILENAME).'</a>';
    echo "<span>";}
foreach ($phpfiles as $files){
    echo "<p><b>$files</b></p>";   //just for testing it
    $tags = (get_meta_tags($files));
    echo $tags['description'];  // line 23
    echo PHP_EOL; // line 24
    echo "</span></li>"; 
}	   
    echo "</ul>";
?>

I get this error message (after correctly linking php files)

config.inc
php-read-exif
php-read-metatags

config.inc.php
Notice: Undefined index: description in /mnt/dati/schede/web/web-pro/php-read-metatags.php on line 24
php-read-exif.php
Notice: Undefined index: description in /mnt/dati/schede/web/web-pro/php-read-metatags.php on line 24
php-read-metatags.php
Notice: Undefined index: description in /mnt/dati/schede/web/web-pro/php-read-metatags.php on line 24
#6

Well, that tells you that get_meta_tags() isn’t returning an element called description. What is in your $tags array when you var_dump() it?

1 Like
#7

Do you mean var_dump($tags);?
Here you are: array(0) { }

#8

OK, so now you need to find out why get_meta_tags() is returning an empty array.