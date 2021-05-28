List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

with $phpfiles = glob("*.php"); I get all php files in a folder, with $phpfiles = glob("*?[!index]?.php"); I should get all php files except index.php: however this code, once working, is no more working. In fact the correct code is

$phpfiles = glob("[^index]*.php");

isn’t it?

My aim is to list all php folder’s files (except index.php) and get them linked and to get the meta tag “description” at the right side of every file.

This code works:

<?php echo "<ul>"; $phpfiles = glob("*.php"); foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){ echo '<li><a href="'.$phpfile.'">'.pathinfo($phpfile, PATHINFO_FILENAME).'</a></li>'; } echo "</ul>"; ?>

it list all php files in a folder.

And this works

<?php $tags = get_meta_tags('my-php-file'); echo "<p><b>description</b>: "; echo $tags['description']; echo "</p>"; ?>

It show the meta tag “description” of a given, single php file.

So, I trying to merge, so to say, these two codes, but unsuccessfully, for my incompetence

What happens, wake689? Warning messages and no meta tag. Here

Warning : get_meta_tags() expects parameter 1 to be a valid path, array given in /mnt/dati/schede/web/web-pro/php-read-metatags.php on line 17