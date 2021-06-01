List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

Edit:
Finally understand the requirements
Please note the
**$path** can be easily changed and is passed as a parameter to glob(…) with the file mask to obtain all the files in the $path directory.
As far as not displaying index.php is concerned and also case-sensitive I would used the following script:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
echo '$PATH ==> ',
$PATH = '/var/www/john-betong.tk/public_html/'
. '*.*';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
// vd($aTmp);
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
// echo '<br>' .$file;;
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$result .= '<dl>';
$result .= '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$file .'</dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <meta> description = "' .$description .'"> </dd>';
$result .= '</dl>';
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getDescription($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $result;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iStart = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $iStart )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$iStart) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$result = '<dl>'
. '<dt> <b> File $description ==> </b> '
. $file
. '</dt>'
. '<dd>'
. substr($contents, $iStart, $tmp2)
.'</dd></dl>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
//======================================
function vd( $val, $vd=FALSE )
{
echo '<pre class="w88 mga"> <br><br><hr>';
if($vd):
print_r($val);
else:
var_dump($vd);
endif;
echo '</pre>';
}//
Edit:
**File: TEST.php
<?php DECLARE(STRICT_TYPES=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
session_start();
# echo '<h1> John-Betong.tk </h1>';
$title = 'title goes here would you believe';
$description = 'JUST TESTNG TO SEE IF IT WORKS';
?>
<!doctype html><html lang="en">
<head>
<title> HTML5 Local Storage Project </title>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="description" content="<?= $description ?>">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
<meta NAME='rating' content='General' />
<meta NAME='expires' content='never' />
<meta NAME='language' content='English, EN' />
<meta name="author" content="dcwebmakers.com">
<script src="assets/js/Storage.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/css/StorageStyle.css">
Output: