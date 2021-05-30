List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

Well, that’s confused matters. I just copied the first section of your code from post 18, reproduced below, and for the one PHP file that I have in my directory that has any meta data, I get a result.

The code:

<?php echo "<ul>"; $phpfiles = glob("*.php"); var_dump($phpfiles); foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){ echo '<li><a href="'.$phpfile.'">'.pathinfo($phpfile, PATHINFO_FILENAME).'</a>'; echo "<span>";} foreach ($phpfiles as $files){ echo "<p><b>$files</b></p>"; //just for testing it $tags = (get_meta_tags($files)); var_dump($tags); echo PHP_EOL; echo "</span></li>"; } ?>

And the result:

paginationtest.php C:\wamp64\www\sitepoint\gmttest.php:14: array (size=1) 'viewport' => string 'width-device=width, initial-scale=1' (length=35)

and the relevant bit of that file:

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <meta name="viewport" content="width-device=width, initial-scale=1"> </head> <body>

I still don’t think we’ve seen the content of one of the files that you’re examining with get_meta_tags() , have we? Only the two lines of meta data, but not the context they sit in.