List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

here you are:
<?php
$keywords="metatags";
$description="ricavare metatags";
$title="estrarre meta-tags";
$img="http://localhost/img/ritratti/someone.jpg";
?>
<h2>solo i tags meta dei files html (/php): get metadata</h2>
<?php
echo "<ul>";
$phpfiles = glob("[^index]*.php");
foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){
echo '<li><a href="'.$phpfile.'">'.pathinfo($phpfile, PATHINFO_FILENAME).'</a>';
echo "<span>";}
foreach ($phpfiles as $files){
echo "<p><b>$files</b></p>"; //just for testing it
$tags = (get_meta_tags($files));
echo $tags['description'];
echo PHP_EOL;
echo "</span></li>";
}
echo "</ul>";
// the following **works**
$url='http://localhost/web/web-pro/php-read-exif.php';
$tags = get_meta_tags($url);
echo "<p><b>descrizione</b>: ";
echo $tags['description'];
echo "</p>";
?>
