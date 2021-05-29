List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

droopsnoot: droopsnoot: Does that make any difference to the expected result?

In other words, is the meta-tag information at the top of these PHP files, in HTML form (NOT enclosed in PHP tags, not echoed out, etc), at the top of the file before the </head> ?

get_meta_tags is definitely expecting HTML, but it will stop reading at </head> . So if the PHP is further down the page, i would expect it to work as normal. If there is PHP anywhere before the end of the header… I think droop’s right, it’ll cause problems.

That said; all hope is not lost, you would just have to use another mechanism (probably some regex parsing) other than get_meta_tags.