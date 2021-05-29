List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

Yes, that’s what I meant by the documentation. Well, if it’s still not working, maybe time to show one of the files, obviously with any sensitive stuff blocked out. Post the smallest one.
config.inc.php almost certainly doesnt contain meta-tags; a file like that isnt supposed to be HTML…
Are the meta tags you posted above inside the head tag of the file in question?
Also that first meta tag is missing a name attribute. Not sure if that’ll cause problems…
This code works, and it point exactly to one of the three files (above mentioned):
<?php
$url='http://localhost/web/web-pro/php-read-exif.php';
$tags = get_meta_tags($url);
echo "<p><b>description</b>: ";
echo $tags['description'];
echo "</p>";
?>
The output is correct.
As I said:
get_meta_tags works pointing to a single file, not combining with glob.
here you are:
<?php
$keywords="metatags";
$description="ricavare metatags";
$title="estrarre meta-tags";
$img="http://localhost/img/ritratti/someone.jpg";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/intell/header-intell.inc";
?>
<h2>solo i tags meta dei files html (/php): get metadata</h2>
<?php
echo "<ul>";
$phpfiles = glob("[^index]*.php");
foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){
echo '<li><a href="'.$phpfile.'">'.pathinfo($phpfile, PATHINFO_FILENAME).'</a>';
echo "<span>";}
foreach ($phpfiles as $files){
echo "<p><b>$files</b></p>"; //just for testing it
$tags = (get_meta_tags($files));
echo $tags['description'];
echo PHP_EOL;
echo "</span></li>";
}
echo "</ul>";
// the following **works**
$url='http://localhost/web/web-pro/php-read-exif.php';
$tags = get_meta_tags($url);
echo "<p><b>descrizione</b>: ";
echo $tags['description'];
echo "</p>";
?>
[some other php code]
<?php include "$root/footer.inc"; ?>
One difference there is that you are using a URL for the working code, and a file path for the one that does not. On that basis it would be worth checking that you have the correct path, although I would still have expected that you would get
false rather than an empty array if that were the problem.
But you’re not pointing to a single file, you’re pointing to a URL. If you point it to a single file without the http at the start, and with the correct path, does it work as expected?
of note, there is no path in glob results; glob isnt recursive. People have over the years suggested/designed recursive glob functions, but the path glob searches is fixed; as such, the found files will be in the current directory. (eventually, RecursiveDirectoryIterator took care of this mostly.)
Therefore, to sum up, maybe it is impossible to “merge” glob and get_meta_tags, isn’t it?
And, if so, there is another way to reach my aim (add automatically a description to each file of an automatic list)?
its certainly not impossible.
what do you get if you
print_r(get_meta_tags(glob("php-read-exif.php")[0])); ?
Well, that’s confused matters. I just copied the first section of your code from post 18, reproduced below, and for the one PHP file that I have in my directory that has any meta data, I get a result.
The code:
<?php
echo "<ul>";
$phpfiles = glob("*.php");
var_dump($phpfiles);
foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){
echo '<li><a href="'.$phpfile.'">'.pathinfo($phpfile, PATHINFO_FILENAME).'</a>';
echo "<span>";}
foreach ($phpfiles as $files){
echo "<p><b>$files</b></p>"; //just for testing it
$tags = (get_meta_tags($files));
var_dump($tags);
echo PHP_EOL;
echo "</span></li>";
}
?>
And the result:
paginationtest.php
C:\wamp64\www\sitepoint\gmttest.php:14:
array (size=1)
'viewport' => string 'width-device=width, initial-scale=1' (length=35)
and the relevant bit of that file:
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width-device=width, initial-scale=1">
</head>
<body>
I still don’t think we’ve seen the content of one of the files that you’re examining with
get_meta_tags(), have we? Only the two lines of meta data, but not the context they sit in.
You don’t have a closing
</head> tag before your meta tags, by any chance?
I wish I’d thought of this sooner, but a key difference between accessing the files via their URL, and accessing them as files, is that by accessing the URL you will be seeing the output after your PHP code has been executed. Accessing them as files will examine your PHP source code. Does that make any difference to the expected result?
In other words, is the meta-tag information at the top of these PHP files, in HTML form (NOT enclosed in PHP tags, not echoed out, etc), at the top of the file before the
</head>?
get_meta_tags is definitely expecting HTML, but it will stop reading at
</head>. So if the PHP is further down the page, i would expect it to work as normal. If there is PHP anywhere before the end of the header… I think droop’s right, it’ll cause problems.
That said; all hope is not lost, you would just have to use another mechanism (probably some regex parsing) other than get_meta_tags.
Yes, we have #18 (List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description - #18 by web148).
what do you get if you
print_r(get_meta_tags(glob("php-read-exif.php")[0]));?
this:
Array ( )
is the meta-tag information at the top of these PHP files, in HTML form (NOT enclosed in PHP tags, not echoed out, etc), at the top of the file before the
</head>?
no, it is “enclosed in PHP tags”, as you can see at the top of the code #18
Eh… it gets messy… At that point i’m just slicing out the string.
function get_description_variable_from_php_file($filename) {
$data = file_get_contents($filename);
return (preg_match('~$description\s*=\s*"(.*?)"~',$data,$match)) ? $match[1] : "Description not found";
}
$results = array();
array_walk(glob("*.php"),function ($x) {
if($x = "index.php") { continue; }
$results[$x] = get_description_variable_from_php_file($x);
});
It looks as though certain meta tags are expected and frequently they are not declared which produces errors.
At the moment I’m busy with with another project and had to validate URLs and surprised after a lengthy search I could not find an easy solution. The solution I liked for validating URLs, online images, etc:
<?php declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
$url = 'https://thoughfuldigitalworld.000webhostapp.com';
echo '$url ==> ' .$url;
if( validateUrl($url) ) :
if(0) :
$aTmp = get_headers($url);
echo '<pre> get_headers($url) ==> '; print_r($aTmp); echo '</pre>';
endif;
$aTags = get_meta_tags($url);
# echo '<pre> get_meta_tags($url) ==> '; var_dump($aTags);
if($aTags) :
echo getMetaTags($aTags);
else:
echo 'Yes we have no $aTags[]';
endif;
else:
echo '<br><br> Invalid URL ???';
endif;
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//======================================
function validateUrl( string $url = 'https://sitepoint.com' )
: bool
{
$result = FALSE;
if ($url == NULL)
{
return $false;
}
$ch = curl_init($url);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_TIMEOUT, 5);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_CONNECTTIMEOUT, 5);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
$data = curl_exec($ch);
$httpcode = curl_getinfo($ch, CURLINFO_HTTP_CODE);
curl_close($ch);
$result = ($httpcode >= 200 && $httpcode < 400) ? true : false;
return $result;
}
//======================================
function getMetaTags( array $aTags=[] )
: string
{
$result = '';
$result .= '<hr> <table style="text-align: left;">';
$result .= '<tr style="background-color: #ddd;"><th> Meta tag </th> <th> String </th> </tr>';
foreach($aTags as $meta => $string)
{
$result .=
'<tr><td> <b>'
. $meta
.'</b> </td> <td>'
. ' '. $string
.'</td> </tr>'
;
}
$result .= '</table> <hr>';
return $result;
}
Thank you, @John_Betong. Your code works to get meta tags of the index file, but not to list and link all php files, doesn’t it?
But it could be an important step.
Uhm, in effect, this code doesn’t work:
**Fatal error** : 'continue' not in the 'loop' or 'switch' context in
I’m not sure of your requirements.
Do you want a function to accept a path and return an array of every PHP in the path and all sub-directories?
I wish to get a list of all php files of a folder (not subfolder), linked (and this is already possible), and a description (from the meta tag description) at the right side of every file name (a table could be a good solution: left column the names of the files, with its link, and right column the description of every file, from its meta tag “description”).
Something like:
OK, now I understand
Please check the Free PHP Online Manual and notice that glob(…); expects the first parameter to be a path/directory and not an URL.
Get all .php files in a directory and display files with a description meta tag.
<?php declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
echo '$path ==> ',
$path = '/var/www/john-betong.tk/public_html';
$aTmp = glob($path .'/*.php');
foreach($aTmp as $key => $file):
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? NULL;
if($description) :
echo '<dl>';
echo '<dt> $file ==> ' .$file .'</dt>';
echo '<dd> <meta> description = "' .$description .'"></dd>';
echo '<dd>';
echo '<pre> <b>All the $aTags </b> ==> ';
print_r($aTags);
# <meta charset="UTF-8">
echo '</pre>';
echo '</dd>';
echo '</dl><br>';
endif;
endforeach;
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//======================================
function getMetaTags( array $aTags=[] )
: string
{
$result = '';
$result .= '<hr> <table style="text-align: left;">';
$result .= '<tr style="background-color: #ddd;"><th> Meta tag </th> <th> String </th> </tr>';
foreach($aTags as $meta => $string)
{
$result .=
'<tr><td> <b>'
. $meta
.'</b> </td> <td>'
. ' '. $string
.'</td> </tr>'
;
}
$result .= '</table> <hr>';
return $result;
}//
//======================================
function vd( $val, $vd=FALSE )
{
echo '<pre class="w88 mga"> <br><br><hr>';
if($vd):
print_r($val);
else:
var_dump($vd);
endif;
echo '</pre>';
}//
Beware:
The php glob(…); function is case-sensitive.
Screendump
John, are your test files hardcoded html meta tags?
See post 18 for an example of his files.