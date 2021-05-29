List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

Well, that’s confused matters. I just copied the first section of your code from post 18, reproduced below, and for the one PHP file that I have in my directory that has any meta data, I get a result.
The code:
<?php
echo "<ul>";
$phpfiles = glob("*.php");
var_dump($phpfiles);
foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){
echo '<li><a href="'.$phpfile.'">'.pathinfo($phpfile, PATHINFO_FILENAME).'</a>';
echo "<span>";}
foreach ($phpfiles as $files){
echo "<p><b>$files</b></p>"; //just for testing it
$tags = (get_meta_tags($files));
var_dump($tags);
echo PHP_EOL;
echo "</span></li>";
}
?>
And the result:
paginationtest.php
C:\wamp64\www\sitepoint\gmttest.php:14:
array (size=1)
'viewport' => string 'width-device=width, initial-scale=1' (length=35)
and the relevant bit of that file:
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width-device=width, initial-scale=1">
</head>
<body>
I still don’t think we’ve seen the content of one of the files that you’re examining with
get_meta_tags(), have we? Only the two lines of meta data, but not the context they sit in.
You don’t have a closing
</head> tag before your meta tags, by any chance?