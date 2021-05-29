List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

It’s not the problem this thread’s about at this point, but for the record,

web148: web148: glob("[^index]*.php")

does not mean “anything but index.php”.

^ has no meaning to glob.

! negates a set.

But

web148: web148: ("*?[!index]?.php");

does not mean this either.

* = any number of characters

? = exactly 1 character

[!index] = “Any single character that is not i,n,d,e or x.”