List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

OK, so now you need to find out why
get_meta_tags() is returning an empty array.
OK, but how?
Normal debugging techniques, really. First, is it getting the correct filename and opening it successfully? Second, are there any meta tags in the file? The fact that you get an empty array rather than
false suggests it is finding the file correctly, but not finding any tags in it.
How about showing one of the files on here, perhaps someone can see why it isn’t finding the tags?
Thank you. You’re right, there wasn’t metatag “description” beforehand; but now I put it and here is the source content:
<meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8" />
<meta name="Description" content="ricavare metatags" />
I omit the whole source code: it is not necessary, is it?
I don’t know. Does it work now?
But, if there were other meta tags, they should have been returned in the array with the “description” tag missing. So your empty array suggests that there is still some problem.
I take it you’ve checked the documentation for
get_meta_tags() to see if there’s anything relevant there?
unfortunately, no.
To be honest, I “checked” only threads on Stackoverflow and php online manual, but unsuccessfully, so far.
The most relevant is here. But it doesn’t work.
It’s not the problem this thread’s about at this point, but for the record,
does not mean “anything but index.php”.
^ has no meaning to glob.
! negates a set.
But
does not mean this either.
* = any number of characters
? = exactly 1 character
[!index] = “Any single character that is not i,n,d,e or x.”
*?[!index]?.php = “Any filename that ends in .php, and the rest of the filename is at least 3 characters long, the second-to-last character being not in the set [i,n,d,e,x].”
Yes, that’s what I meant by the documentation. Well, if it’s still not working, maybe time to show one of the files, obviously with any sensitive stuff blocked out. Post the smallest one.
config.inc.php almost certainly doesnt contain meta-tags; a file like that isnt supposed to be HTML…
Are the meta tags you posted above inside the head tag of the file in question?
Also that first meta tag is missing a name attribute. Not sure if that’ll cause problems…
This code works, and it point exactly to one of the three files (above mentioned):
<?php
$url='http://localhost/web/web-pro/php-read-exif.php';
$tags = get_meta_tags($url);
echo "<p><b>description</b>: ";
echo $tags['description'];
echo "</p>";
?>
The output is correct.
As I said:
get_meta_tags works pointing to a single file, not combining with glob.
here you are:
<?php
$keywords="metatags";
$description="ricavare metatags";
$title="estrarre meta-tags";
$img="http://localhost/img/ritratti/someone.jpg";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/intell/header-intell.inc";
?>
<h2>solo i tags meta dei files html (/php): get metadata</h2>
<?php
echo "<ul>";
$phpfiles = glob("[^index]*.php");
foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){
echo '<li><a href="'.$phpfile.'">'.pathinfo($phpfile, PATHINFO_FILENAME).'</a>';
echo "<span>";}
foreach ($phpfiles as $files){
echo "<p><b>$files</b></p>"; //just for testing it
$tags = (get_meta_tags($files));
echo $tags['description'];
echo PHP_EOL;
echo "</span></li>";
}
echo "</ul>";
// the following **works**
$url='http://localhost/web/web-pro/php-read-exif.php';
$tags = get_meta_tags($url);
echo "<p><b>descrizione</b>: ";
echo $tags['description'];
echo "</p>";
?>
[some other php code]
<?php include "$root/footer.inc"; ?>
One difference there is that you are using a URL for the working code, and a file path for the one that does not. On that basis it would be worth checking that you have the correct path, although I would still have expected that you would get
false rather than an empty array if that were the problem.
But you’re not pointing to a single file, you’re pointing to a URL. If you point it to a single file without the http at the start, and with the correct path, does it work as expected?
of note, there is no path in glob results; glob isnt recursive. People have over the years suggested/designed recursive glob functions, but the path glob searches is fixed; as such, the found files will be in the current directory. (eventually, RecursiveDirectoryIterator took care of this mostly.)
Therefore, to sum up, maybe it is impossible to “merge” glob and get_meta_tags, isn’t it?
And, if so, there is another way to reach my aim (add automatically a description to each file of an automatic list)?
its certainly not impossible.
what do you get if you
print_r(get_meta_tags(glob("php-read-exif.php")[0])); ?
Well, that’s confused matters. I just copied the first section of your code from post 18, reproduced below, and for the one PHP file that I have in my directory that has any meta data, I get a result.
The code:
<?php
echo "<ul>";
$phpfiles = glob("*.php");
var_dump($phpfiles);
foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){
echo '<li><a href="'.$phpfile.'">'.pathinfo($phpfile, PATHINFO_FILENAME).'</a>';
echo "<span>";}
foreach ($phpfiles as $files){
echo "<p><b>$files</b></p>"; //just for testing it
$tags = (get_meta_tags($files));
var_dump($tags);
echo PHP_EOL;
echo "</span></li>";
}
?>
And the result:
paginationtest.php
C:\wamp64\www\sitepoint\gmttest.php:14:
array (size=1)
'viewport' => string 'width-device=width, initial-scale=1' (length=35)
and the relevant bit of that file:
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width-device=width, initial-scale=1">
</head>
<body>
I still don’t think we’ve seen the content of one of the files that you’re examining with
get_meta_tags(), have we? Only the two lines of meta data, but not the context they sit in.
You don’t have a closing
</head> tag before your meta tags, by any chance?
I wish I’d thought of this sooner, but a key difference between accessing the files via their URL, and accessing them as files, is that by accessing the URL you will be seeing the output after your PHP code has been executed. Accessing them as files will examine your PHP source code. Does that make any difference to the expected result?
In other words, is the meta-tag information at the top of these PHP files, in HTML form (NOT enclosed in PHP tags, not echoed out, etc), at the top of the file before the
</head>?
get_meta_tags is definitely expecting HTML, but it will stop reading at
</head>. So if the PHP is further down the page, i would expect it to work as normal. If there is PHP anywhere before the end of the header… I think droop’s right, it’ll cause problems.
That said; all hope is not lost, you would just have to use another mechanism (probably some regex parsing) other than get_meta_tags.
this:
Array ( )
is the meta-tag information at the top of these PHP files, in HTML form (NOT enclosed in PHP tags, not echoed out, etc), at the top of the file before the
</head>?
no, it is “enclosed in PHP tags”, as you can see at the top of the code #18
Eh… it gets messy… At that point i’m just slicing out the string.
function get_description_variable_from_php_file($filename) {
$data = file_get_contents($filename);
return (preg_match('~$description\s*=\s*"(.*?)"~',$data,$match)) ? $match[1] : "Description not found";
}
$results = array();
array_walk(glob("*.php"),function ($x) {
if($x = "index.php") { continue; }
$results[$x] = get_description_variable_from_php_file($x);
});