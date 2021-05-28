List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

with
$phpfiles = glob("*.php"); I get all php files in a folder, with
$phpfiles = glob("*?[!index]?.php"); I should get all php files except index.php: however this code, once working, is no more working. In fact the correct code is
$phpfiles = glob("[^index]*.php");
isn’t it?
My aim is to list all php folder’s files (except index.php) and get them linked and to get the meta tag “description” at the right side of every file.
This code works:
<?php
echo "<ul>";
$phpfiles = glob("*.php");
foreach ($phpfiles as $phpfile){
echo '<li><a href="'.$phpfile.'">'.pathinfo($phpfile, PATHINFO_FILENAME).'</a></li>';
}
echo "</ul>";
?>
it list all php files in a folder.
And this works
<?php
$tags = get_meta_tags('my-php-file');
echo "<p><b>description</b>: ";
echo $tags['description'];
echo "</p>";
?>
It show the meta tag “description” of a given, single php file.
So, I trying to merge, so to say, these two codes, but unsuccessfully, for my incompetence
What happens, wake689? Warning messages and no meta tag. Here
Warning : get_meta_tags() expects parameter 1 to be a valid path, array given in /mnt/dati/schede/web/web-pro/php-read-metatags.php on line 17
-
php-read-metatags // file correctly linked
Notice : Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /mnt/dati/schede/web/web-pro/php-read-metatags.php on line 21