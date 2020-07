joon1: joon1: I am thinking of choosing among Ubuntu, centOS, Mint or else?

Which Linux version would you recommend for web service among them?

What do you mean by “web service?”

Most Linux systems can be tried using a thumb drive: The following link should keep you busy for a very long time

https://distrowatch.com/

I find all Linux systems are very much the same and I treat mine likes a glorified menu system so that I can write web software, internet surfing and social media.

Personally I used a very stable Ubuntu 18.04 and the best feature is that it has an abundance of help when there are problems. Also detailed information for installing software which is not available in their free software packages.