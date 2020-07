I have a computer like the following for making a new server.at the moment.

windows 7 ultimate K

intel® core™ i3-4160 CPU @3.60GHz 3.59GHz

RAM: 8.00GB

64 bit system SSD

C: 97GB + D: 21GB HDD E: 149GB

I have experience about Xubuntu.with one of my old computer which is 32 bit system last year.

Now I like to make it Dual Booting with Windows 7 and a Linux version with the computer above.

I am thinking of choosing among Ubuntu, centOS, Mint or else?

Which Linux version would you recommend for web service among them?