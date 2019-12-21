Linux - "Reasons To Be Cheerful Pt. 3"

Apologies to Ian Dury and the Blockheads
Top 10 reasons I like Linux:
-
It’s free
-
Most software is also free!
-
The kernel is used on the Top 50 mainframe computers
-
Numerous Linux Desktop Distros available
-
Most Linux setup installations fit on a 2Tb thumbdrive! -(see next post)
-
Linus thumbdrive installations can be tried and tested in memory
-
Revives computers lacking resources and ideal for computer System on a Chip
-
Updates frequently, on demand and usually takes less than a minute.
-
Ideal for web programming and mirror images of online files saved locally
-
Easy upgrade to a 5 USD/month Virtual Private Server
I am curious to know of other user’s reasons: