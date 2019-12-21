Linux - "Reasons To Be Cheerful Pt. 3"

#1

Apologies to Ian Dury and the Blockheads

Top 10 reasons I like Linux:

  1. It’s free :slight_smile:

  2. Most software is also free!

  3. The kernel is used on the Top 50 mainframe computers

  4. Numerous Linux Desktop Distros available

  5. Most Linux setup installations fit on a 2Tb thumbdrive! -(see next post)

  6. Linus thumbdrive installations can be tried and tested in memory

  7. Revives computers lacking resources and ideal for computer System on a Chip

  8. Updates frequently, on demand and usually takes less than a minute.

  9. Ideal for web programming and mirror images of online files saved locally

  10. Easy upgrade to a 5 USD/month Virtual Private Server

I am curious to know of other user’s reasons:

#2

That big?!

#3

@gandalf458, many thanks.

A very big WHOOPS, it was meant to be 2Gb

