Linux - "Reasons To Be Cheerful Pt. 3"

I think some apps, eg. browsers, have opt-in checkboxes, some relatively easy to find opt-out, some buried unless you really dig, “use your data” options.
One thing I know is that every Terms of Use statement I’ve read (well, skimmed) covers a lot including Privacy and Rights
For me, even skimming is a major chore to get through. Almost to the point of being so difficult, blindly checking “I’ve read and agree” and moving on is attractive.
One common clause is like “if you don’t agree, don’t use”. I see that as a “lively, now!” signal to increase focus.
Many have “only enough to protect ourselves, never disclosed”. A lot of “anonymous data to improve UX”. I’ve seen “business partners, but only anonymized”.