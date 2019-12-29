Linux - "Reasons To Be Cheerful Pt. 3"

@gandalf458, many thanks.
A very big WHOOPS, it was meant to be 2Gb
@gandalf458, many thanks.
A very big WHOOPS, it was meant to be 2Gb
It respects your privacy and doesn’t phone home.
It is very customizable.
When enough users gets annoyed or unhappy with their favorite app/suite/dist development they eventually fork it to another direction.
Ex. office suites: Open Office Org - Libre Offfice.
Ex. dists: Ubuntu Gnome - Mint Mate, - Ubuntu Mate
Ex. os philosophy: Debian systemd, - Devuan
systemd,
Ex. desktops: Gnome - Mate.
Just to be pedantic, a mainframe is a very specific type of machine and most run on z/OS.
No one will ever tell you to mess with an obscure registry key as your last resort?
I was trying to emphasise that Linux is used on many computers and not only picked a bad example but also the link is incorrect
I think a better example may have been “computers used by most web hosting companies” which I think is correct but could be wrong again.
Hopefully some knowledgeable user will correct any misinformation.
I am surprised no one has mentioned virus Protection Software?
I don’t use any protection. trust Linux prevents malicious script from being loaded and maybe just been lucky for the last three of four years of usage?
Upon reflection I think the “Reasons To Be Cheerful” would have been better in a Poll?
I don’t think you can say that Linux prevents malicious script from being loaded. For example, what if you add a PPA to install something that is not available in the repos, then the PPA is hacked, or the author goes rogue? As soon as you update the software installed via the custom PPA, you are pwned.
I would also say that it’s something of a misconception that Linux is immune to computer viruses. Sure, you are a much smaller target for bad actors than you would be if you were using Windows, but there’s still plenty of malware out there.
Command line tools that don’t involve opening an MS-DOS window?
To be fair, I think the Start Menu Run field (called by Win+R iirc) works much like the Run widget does in Linux.
I don’t remember a cmd window open when you use the Run command to launch e.g. EDIT on its own.
Oh yeah, that’s definitely true. But mainframes are a very specific type of machine and doesn’t mean the same thing as “servers” or “powerful computers”. They are for bulk data processing and do not host websites at all, they are really mostly used is legacy enterprise infrastructure and financial institutions. Today, they are mostly supplied by IBM and run on z/OS.
Gee I didn’t know about that in Windows. In Linux I just open a terminal and go. What’s the LInux “Run”
widget you mention?
My fault.
I meant the applet/panel item called “Run Button” found in poular Linux desktops that launches the Run Application dialog (Alt+F2).
Very good joke about apps respecting privacy…
Not a single app that run on Linux (other OSes aside) does not respect (even in the slightest) your privacy. Even if they claim to do it. They just lie. Lets see:
And now hold yourself :: Librem5 which was designed with privacy-first atitude, advertised as system privacy-wise, turned out to spy and sell user’s data. Hypocrisy at its finest…
These are just the most commonly used apps that tricks you into thinking they respect your privacy. There is much more apps…
So, kindly stop telling me about how developers respect user’s privacy.
'mkay. Bold claims (except about Chrome, which is obviously a Google product). Got any proof?
I think some apps, eg. browsers, have opt-in checkboxes, some relatively easy to find opt-out, some buried unless you really dig, “use your data” options.
One thing I know is that every Terms of Use statement I’ve read (well, skimmed) covers a lot including Privacy and Rights
For me, even skimming is a major chore to get through. Almost to the point of being so difficult, blindly checking “I’ve read and agree” and moving on is attractive.
One common clause is like “if you don’t agree, don’t use”. I see that as a “lively, now!” signal to increase focus.
Many have “only enough to protect ourselves, never disclosed”. A lot of “anonymous data to improve UX”. I’ve seen “business partners, but only anonymized”.
Sure I have. Look at logs.
Its another joke: data anomyzation; even if the data collected is “striped” from user-sensitive data, once its sent out of one’s computer, it gets unanomyzed by adding IP address to it…
So no, our data is at no stage anonymous.
Its a myth
That’s not proof. Sorry.
Which logs should I look at to see that Libre Office sells my data?