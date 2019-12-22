Linux - "Reasons To Be Cheerful Pt. 3"

Apologies to Ian Dury and the Blockheads

Top 10 reasons I like Linux:

  1. It’s free :slight_smile:

  2. Most software is also free!

  3. The kernel is used on the Top 50 mainframe computers

  4. Numerous Linux Desktop Distros available

  5. Most Linux setup installations fit on a 2Tb thumbdrive! -(see next post)

  6. Linus thumbdrive installations can be tried and tested in memory

  7. Revives computers lacking resources and ideal for computer System on a Chip

  8. Updates frequently, on demand and usually takes less than a minute.

  9. Ideal for web programming and mirror images of online files saved locally

  10. Easy upgrade to a 5 USD/month Virtual Private Server

I am curious to know of other user’s reasons:

That big?!

@gandalf458, many thanks.

A very big WHOOPS, it was meant to be 2Gb

It respects your privacy and doesn’t phone home.
It is very customizable.

When enough users gets annoyed or unhappy with their favorite app/suite/dist development they eventually fork it to another direction.

Ex. office suites: Open Office Org - Libre Offfice.

Ex. dists: Ubuntu Gnome - Mint Mate, - Ubuntu Mate

Ex. os philosophy: Debian systemd, - Devuan systemd,

Ex. desktops: Gnome - Mate.

Just to be pedantic, a mainframe is a very specific type of machine and most run on z/OS.

No one will ever tell you to mess with an obscure registry key as your last resort?

I was trying to emphasise that Linux is used on many computers and not only picked a bad example but also the link is incorrect :frowning:

I think a better example may have been “computers used by most web hosting companies” which I think is correct but could be wrong again.

Hopefully some knowledgeable user will correct any misinformation.

I am surprised no one has mentioned virus Protection Software?

I don’t use any protection. trust Linux prevents malicious script from being loaded and maybe just been lucky for the last three of four years of usage?

Upon reflection I think the “Reasons To Be Cheerful” would have been better in a Poll?

I don’t think you can say that Linux prevents malicious script from being loaded. For example, what if you add a PPA to install something that is not available in the repos, then the PPA is hacked, or the author goes rogue? As soon as you update the software installed via the custom PPA, you are pwned.

I would also say that it’s something of a misconception that Linux is immune to computer viruses. Sure, you are a much smaller target for bad actors than you would be if you were using Windows, but there’s still plenty of malware out there.

Command line tools that don’t involve opening an MS-DOS window?