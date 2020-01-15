Linux Mint installing XAMPP problem

Hi there peeps,

I am trying to install XAMPP following instructions that I found here…

How to Install XAMPP on Linux Mint 19

Unfortunately, the installation is choking on this line…

sudo chmod +x xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run

Here is the terminal code…

coothead@coothead-XPS-8300:~$ sudo wget https://downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net/7.3.0/xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true --2020-01-15 17:43:49-- https://downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net/7.3.0/xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true Resolving downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net (downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net)... 151.101.17.194 Connecting to downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net (downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net)|151.101.17.194|:443... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 141787676 (135M) [binary/octet-stream] Saving to: ‘xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true’ xampp-linux-x64-7.3 100%[===================>] 135.22M 1.90MB/s in 72s 2020-01-15 17:45:01 (1.89 MB/s) - ‘xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true’ saved [141787676/141787676] coothead@coothead-XPS-8300:~$ sudo chmod +x xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run chmod: cannot access 'xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run': No such file or directory coothead@coothead-XPS-8300:~$

How should I resolve this problem?

coothead