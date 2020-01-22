Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia odd effect

I dunno man. If it were me I would start swapping out components and so on until I could isolate the problem. Then I would hit Google and a couple of forums to find a solution.

Do you have a second graphics card you could try in your machine? Or can you borrow one?

coothead: coothead: Is there another Linux OS that will not have these annoying problems.

Well there are tons of Linux flavors out there, but I wouldn’t want to guarantee that installing one would solve your problem.

It might also be worth asking over here: https://forums.linuxmint.com/