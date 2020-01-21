Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia odd effect

coothead@coothead-XPS-8300:~$ sudo apt install ubuntu-restricted-extras
[sudo] password for coothead:
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree
Reading state information... Done
ubuntu-restricted-extras is already the newest version (66).
0 to upgrade, 0 to newly install, 0 to remove and 0 not to upgrade.
coothead@coothead-XPS-8300:~$
I did not have this problem with “Linux Mint Cinnamon”
Is it possible to change “Tricia” to “Cinnamon” without
uninstalling and then reinstalling?
coothead