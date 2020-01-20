coothead
Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia odd effect
Oh dear. If Mint had any proprietary drivers to offer for your hardware, it would have offered them on that screen. Maybe you have an onboard graphics card?
Hi there @James_Hibbard,
bear in mind that I am just an HTML/CSS coder.
Here is what “System Reports” displays…
System: Host: coothead-XPS-8300 Kernel: 5.3.0-26-generic x86_64 bits: 64 compiler: gcc v: 7.4.0
Desktop: Cinnamon 4.4.8 wm: muffin dm: LightDM Distro: Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia
base: Ubuntu 18.04 bionic
Machine: Type: Desktop System: Dell product: XPS 8300 v: N/A serial: <filter> Chassis: type: 3
serial: <filter>
Mobo: Dell model: 0Y2MRG v: A00 serial: <filter> BIOS: Dell v: A06 date: 10/17/2011
CPU: Topology: Quad Core model: Intel Core i5-2300 bits: 64 type: MCP arch: Sandy Bridge
rev: 7 L2 cache: 6144 KiB
flags: lm nx pae sse sse2 sse3 sse4_1 sse4_2 ssse3 vmx bogomips: 22348
Speed: 3013 MHz min/max: 1600/3100 MHz Core speeds (MHz): 1: 3050 2: 2951 3: 2971
4: 2980
Graphics: Device-1: AMD Caicos [Radeon HD 6450/7450/8450 / R5 230 OEM] vendor: Pegatron
driver: radeon v: kernel bus ID: 01:00.0 chip ID: 1002:6779
Display: x11 server: X.Org 1.20.5 driver: ati,radeon unloaded: fbdev,modesetting,vesa
resolution: 1366x768~60Hz
OpenGL: renderer: AMD CAICOS (DRM 2.50.0 / 5.3.0-26-generic LLVM 9.0.0)
v: 3.3 Mesa 19.2.1 compat-v: 3.1 direct render: Yes
Audio: Device-1: Intel 6 Series/C200 Series Family High Definition Audio vendor: Dell XPS 8300
driver: snd_hda_intel v: kernel bus ID: 00:1b.0 chip ID: 8086:1c20
Device-2: B & W type: USB driver: hid-generic,snd-usb-audio,usbhid bus ID: 2-1.1:8
chip ID: 19b5:0004
Sound Server: ALSA v: k5.3.0-26-generic
Network: Device-1: Realtek RTL8111/8168/8411 PCI Express Gigabit Ethernet
vendor: TP-LINK TG-3468 driver: r8169 v: kernel port: d000 bus ID: 03:00.0
chip ID: 10ec:8168
IF: enp3s0 state: up speed: 100 Mbps duplex: full mac: <filter>
Drives: Local Storage: total: 465.77 GiB used: 29.68 GiB (6.4%)
ID-1: /dev/sda vendor: Seagate model: BarraCuda SSD ZA250CM10002 size: 232.89 GiB
speed: 3.0 Gb/s serial: <filter>
ID-2: /dev/sdb vendor: Seagate model: BarraCuda SSD ZA250CM10002 size: 232.89 GiB
speed: 3.0 Gb/s serial: <filter>
Partition: ID-1: / size: 228.23 GiB used: 29.68 GiB (13.0%) fs: ext4 dev: /dev/sda1
USB: Hub: 1-0:1 info: Full speed (or root) Hub ports: 2 rev: 2.0 chip ID: 1d6b:0002
Hub: 1-1:2 info: Intel Integrated Rate Matching Hub ports: 6 rev: 2.0
chip ID: 8087:0024
Hub: 2-0:1 info: Full speed (or root) Hub ports: 2 rev: 2.0 chip ID: 1d6b:0002
Hub: 2-1:2 info: Intel Integrated Rate Matching Hub ports: 8 rev: 2.0
chip ID: 8087:0024
Device-1: 2-1.1:8 info: B & W type: Audio,HID driver: hid-generic,snd-usb-audio,usbhid
rev: 2.0 chip ID: 19b5:0004
Hub: 2-1.2:3 info: VIA Labs VL812 Hub ports: 4 rev: 2.1 chip ID: 2109:2812
Device-2: 2-1.2.4:6 info: N/A type: Keyboard,HID driver: hid-generic,usbhid rev: 2.0
chip ID: 24f0:0140
Device-3: 2-1.4:4 info: Pixart Imaging Optical Mouse type: Mouse
driver: hid-generic,usbhid rev: 1.1 chip ID: 093a:2521
Device-4: 2-1.8:5 info: Fitipower Integrated type: Mass Storage driver: usb-storage
rev: 2.0 chip ID: 18e3:9106
Sensors: System Temperatures: cpu: 30.0 C mobo: N/A gpu: radeon temp: 39 C
Fan Speeds (RPM): N/A
Repos: No active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/fossproject-ppa-bionic.list
1: deb http: //ppa.launchpad.net/fossproject/ppa/ubuntu bionic main
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/official-package-repositories.list
1: deb http: //packages.linuxmint.com tricia main upstream import backport #id:linuxmint_main
2: deb http: //archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu bionic main restricted universe multiverse
3: deb http: //archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu bionic-updates main restricted universe multiverse
4: deb http: //archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu bionic-backports main restricted universe multiverse
5: deb http: //security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ bionic-security main restricted universe multiverse
6: deb http: //archive.canonical.com/ubuntu/ bionic partner
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list
1: deb http: //repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
Info: Processes: 199 Uptime: 2h 07m Memory: 3.83 GiB used: 1.66 GiB (43.5%) Init: systemd
v: 237 runlevel: 5 Compilers: gcc: 7.4.0 alt: 7 Client: Unknown python3.6 client
inxi: 3.0.32
I’m afraid you’ll need to hit Google to find out how to install the correct drivers for your machine.
https://www.google.com/search?hl=en&q=amd%20radeon%20hd%206450%20linux%20mint%20driver
But it doesn’t seem like it’s good news. I found a couple of threads (example) mentioning that AMD had dropped driver support for Linux.
Hi there @James_Hibbard,
well. it seems that I am up the creek without a paddle.
- Is there a replacement graphics card that will work
properly with both Windows and Linux Mint?
- Or can I add a card that will work with Linux Mint
beside the one that works with Windows?
- Is there another Linux OS that will not have these
annoying problems.
- If not, then I might just as well stay with Windows…
sudo remove yourself
I use Ubuntu and these two blog posts may be of interest because they suggest additions not specified in the normal setup.
Hi there John,
thanks for your reply.
I do not understand though, how that would address my dilemma.
Are yiu suggesting that “Ubunto” would not have the problems
that I am now experiencing with “Mint 19.3 Tricia”?
Do you have any comments about…
1.
2.
3.
4.
…in my previous post?
I believe Linux Mint is very similar to Ubuntu and I prefer to use the command line tool update and install/purge software.
Item #4 Install media codecs
sudo apt install ubuntu-restricted-extras
If that does not work then search how to install media codecs on Linux Mint.
Edit:
Perhaps try posting the problem on a Linux Mint Forum.
coothead@coothead-XPS-8300:~$ sudo apt install ubuntu-restricted-extras
[sudo] password for coothead:
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree
Reading state information... Done
ubuntu-restricted-extras is already the newest version (66).
0 to upgrade, 0 to newly install, 0 to remove and 0 not to upgrade.
coothead@coothead-XPS-8300:~$
I did not have this problem with “Linux Mint Cinnamon”
Is it possible to change “Tricia” to “Cinnamon” without
uninstalling and then reinstalling?
Tricia is the version name (19.3). Cinnamon is the desktop manager.
It is entirely possible to have Linux Mint Tricia, Cinnamon edition.
Hi there @James_Hibbard.
do you have any comments on points 1 to 3 in post #13
If not I am beginning to feel that point 4 seems the way to go.
I dunno man. If it were me I would start swapping out components and so on until I could isolate the problem. Then I would hit Google and a couple of forums to find a solution.
Do you have a second graphics card you could try in your machine? Or can you borrow one?
Well there are tons of Linux flavors out there, but I wouldn’t want to guarantee that installing one would solve your problem.
It might also be worth asking over here: https://forums.linuxmint.com/
I would be tempted to use Windows and wait for an update which should be soon if others are experiencing the same problem. This is a problem when using cutting edge systems. Perhaps stay with tried and tested older versions.
Did you try other forums?
Also use gpart to create a 50Gb partition and install Ubuntu. There should be nearly 150Gb still available, enough for even other Linux systems.
At the end of the day each operating system is just a glorified menu system to run your own programs
Hi there John,
although it will be a pain in in the arse,
I am going to try a clean install of “Mint”
again.
The reason for this is that I am using the
USB flash drive as I type this post to you
and the tests that I have made do not show
the oddity. any more.
I will report back in due course - ( probably
about 24 hours at the pace that I work ) - with
the results.
Strange the problem is not showing on the USB, I did think it would be software and to wait for an update.
Best of luck and don’t forget to use gpart for other systems.
It is possible to use multiple systems and share the same data which I have read about but never tried. Currently I use the online host server as a data backup.
Edit:
What will you do if the clean install has the same problem?
I will smile benignly.
Hi there peeps,
after about twenty hours of concerted effort I now
have "Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia " working without any
traces of the aggravating oddity.
Please do not ask me what I actually did though.
All I can say, is that I made quite a few installation
attempts and SSD tinkerings without exactly any
real idea of what I was doing. The final install was
achieved when I placed three partitions on the SSD
in a similar fashion to my “Windows 7” SSD and
then I probably just got lucky with the installation
choices that I then made.
I will, of course, be keeping my fingers crossed when
I fire up the old pc tomorrow morning with the hope
that the Computer does not say no.
Hi Coothead,
I’m delighted you eventually managed to restore your system and never reverted back to Windows.
I was surprised at how long it took considering a USB install takes about twenty minutes?
It is an fortunate fact that the hardware is gradually growing old and software progressing at an alarming rate. The fragile link between the two will no doubt stretch to breaking point again…
Embrace the inevitable!
To minimise the re-install process I created an update folder, populated with links, passwords, etc and copied to both another hard-drive partition and the online server. This folder size is increasing due to LAMP, SQL data, other software, libraries, Github source, composer, etc.
I am curious to learn reduction techniques for this annoying and wasted time spent to get back to square one… reminds me of “where would you like to go today…”
This is a good idea. I, too, have a set of notes on my latest hardware/software setup. Thanks to that and a comprehensive backup policy, reinstalling and re-configuring my system from scratch takes a couple of hours.
Hi there John,
well that was short lived.
I am now smiling benignly.
