Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia odd effect

Hi there peeps,

after about twenty hours of concerted effort I now

have "Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia " working without any

traces of the aggravating oddity.

Please do not ask me what I actually did though.

All I can say, is that I made quite a few installation

attempts and SSD tinkerings without exactly any

real idea of what I was doing. The final install was

achieved when I placed three partitions on the SSD

in a similar fashion to my “Windows 7” SSD and

then I probably just got lucky with the installation

choices that I then made.

I will, of course, be keeping my fingers crossed when

I fire up the old pc tomorrow morning with the hope

that the Computer does not say no.

coothead