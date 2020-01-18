Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia odd effect

Hi there peeps,

due to clicking the wrong terminal option

I had to reinstall the system.

So I installed Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia.

Everything is now working fine except for

this one little niggle which, rather than

attempting to describe it verbally, I thought

a video would better illustrate the problem…

https://www.coothead.co.uk/videos/odd-effect.mp4

I would be interested to hear your comments

about this rather than about my stupidity with

the terminal.

coothead