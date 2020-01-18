Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia odd effect

Hi there @James_Hibbard,
bear in mind that I am just an HTML/CSS coder.
Here is what “System Reports” displays…
System: Host: coothead-XPS-8300 Kernel: 5.3.0-26-generic x86_64 bits: 64 compiler: gcc v: 7.4.0
Desktop: Cinnamon 4.4.8 wm: muffin dm: LightDM Distro: Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia
base: Ubuntu 18.04 bionic
Machine: Type: Desktop System: Dell product: XPS 8300 v: N/A serial: <filter> Chassis: type: 3
serial: <filter>
Mobo: Dell model: 0Y2MRG v: A00 serial: <filter> BIOS: Dell v: A06 date: 10/17/2011
CPU: Topology: Quad Core model: Intel Core i5-2300 bits: 64 type: MCP arch: Sandy Bridge
rev: 7 L2 cache: 6144 KiB
flags: lm nx pae sse sse2 sse3 sse4_1 sse4_2 ssse3 vmx bogomips: 22348
Speed: 3013 MHz min/max: 1600/3100 MHz Core speeds (MHz): 1: 3050 2: 2951 3: 2971
4: 2980
Graphics: Device-1: AMD Caicos [Radeon HD 6450/7450/8450 / R5 230 OEM] vendor: Pegatron
driver: radeon v: kernel bus ID: 01:00.0 chip ID: 1002:6779
Display: x11 server: X.Org 1.20.5 driver: ati,radeon unloaded: fbdev,modesetting,vesa
resolution: 1366x768~60Hz
OpenGL: renderer: AMD CAICOS (DRM 2.50.0 / 5.3.0-26-generic LLVM 9.0.0)
v: 3.3 Mesa 19.2.1 compat-v: 3.1 direct render: Yes
Audio: Device-1: Intel 6 Series/C200 Series Family High Definition Audio vendor: Dell XPS 8300
driver: snd_hda_intel v: kernel bus ID: 00:1b.0 chip ID: 8086:1c20
Device-2: B & W type: USB driver: hid-generic,snd-usb-audio,usbhid bus ID: 2-1.1:8
chip ID: 19b5:0004
Sound Server: ALSA v: k5.3.0-26-generic
Network: Device-1: Realtek RTL8111/8168/8411 PCI Express Gigabit Ethernet
vendor: TP-LINK TG-3468 driver: r8169 v: kernel port: d000 bus ID: 03:00.0
chip ID: 10ec:8168
IF: enp3s0 state: up speed: 100 Mbps duplex: full mac: <filter>
Drives: Local Storage: total: 465.77 GiB used: 29.68 GiB (6.4%)
ID-1: /dev/sda vendor: Seagate model: BarraCuda SSD ZA250CM10002 size: 232.89 GiB
speed: 3.0 Gb/s serial: <filter>
ID-2: /dev/sdb vendor: Seagate model: BarraCuda SSD ZA250CM10002 size: 232.89 GiB
speed: 3.0 Gb/s serial: <filter>
Partition: ID-1: / size: 228.23 GiB used: 29.68 GiB (13.0%) fs: ext4 dev: /dev/sda1
USB: Hub: 1-0:1 info: Full speed (or root) Hub ports: 2 rev: 2.0 chip ID: 1d6b:0002
Hub: 1-1:2 info: Intel Integrated Rate Matching Hub ports: 6 rev: 2.0
chip ID: 8087:0024
Hub: 2-0:1 info: Full speed (or root) Hub ports: 2 rev: 2.0 chip ID: 1d6b:0002
Hub: 2-1:2 info: Intel Integrated Rate Matching Hub ports: 8 rev: 2.0
chip ID: 8087:0024
Device-1: 2-1.1:8 info: B & W type: Audio,HID driver: hid-generic,snd-usb-audio,usbhid
rev: 2.0 chip ID: 19b5:0004
Hub: 2-1.2:3 info: VIA Labs VL812 Hub ports: 4 rev: 2.1 chip ID: 2109:2812
Device-2: 2-1.2.4:6 info: N/A type: Keyboard,HID driver: hid-generic,usbhid rev: 2.0
chip ID: 24f0:0140
Device-3: 2-1.4:4 info: Pixart Imaging Optical Mouse type: Mouse
driver: hid-generic,usbhid rev: 1.1 chip ID: 093a:2521
Device-4: 2-1.8:5 info: Fitipower Integrated type: Mass Storage driver: usb-storage
rev: 2.0 chip ID: 18e3:9106
Sensors: System Temperatures: cpu: 30.0 C mobo: N/A gpu: radeon temp: 39 C
Fan Speeds (RPM): N/A
Repos: No active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/fossproject-ppa-bionic.list
1: deb http: //ppa.launchpad.net/fossproject/ppa/ubuntu bionic main
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/official-package-repositories.list
1: deb http: //packages.linuxmint.com tricia main upstream import backport #id:linuxmint_main
2: deb http: //archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu bionic main restricted universe multiverse
3: deb http: //archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu bionic-updates main restricted universe multiverse
4: deb http: //archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu bionic-backports main restricted universe multiverse
5: deb http: //security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ bionic-security main restricted universe multiverse
6: deb http: //archive.canonical.com/ubuntu/ bionic partner
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list
1: deb http: //repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
Info: Processes: 199 Uptime: 2h 07m Memory: 3.83 GiB used: 1.66 GiB (43.5%) Init: systemd
v: 237 runlevel: 5 Compilers: gcc: 7.4.0 alt: 7 Client: Unknown python3.6 client
inxi: 3.0.32
coothead