Links to Whatsapp not always considering texts

I am having an issue with some websites. Sometimes, a link to Whatsapp is including the text that comes with the link, and sometimes, it doesn’t. I haven’t been able to figure out where the difference is.

See this URL clicking on the link to Whatsapp opens the contact with the text associated with my link. Great.

Working with the same mechanic the link to Whatsapp from this URL doesn’t carry across the text

That is a very popular way for my client to communicate with their website’s visitors, and I need this to work flawlessly!