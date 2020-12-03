Linking website to YouTube

Debatable. If it’s empty and is going to remain empty for a period of time, maybe hold off? Or at least get a ‘channel trailer’ sort of video up, that describes what the channel is/will be. Don’t intentionally take your users into a dead end in their browsing experience, or their impression will sour. A link is effectively a promise that something is on the other end that was worthy of linking. Don’t break your promises.
IMHO, a subscribe button on the website is a bit of a stretch if you’re not using the youtube content on the website itself. Consider where you see subscribe buttons on YouTube - where you can see the content of the channel! It’s a “You liked watching this” or “You see all these videos that X has made, want to see them in your feed? Click here.”
If you just throw a subscribe button onto your page without having shown any of the content to the user, you’re asking them psychologically to affirm something you haven’t proven; that they want to see more of the content that you haven’t shown them.
Your channel is linkable like any other URL in the world. Youtube, for all of their foibles, does have guidance on how to find/set your channel URL. An individual video can be linked by simply going to the video you want to link to, and copy the URL from your address bar.
A picture link that will usually take you to the channel page.