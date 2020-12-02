Linking website to YouTube

Hello I am working on a business website and there is a corresponding YouTube channel - which is currently empty.

Should I put a link to the YouTube channel on the website?

Or are you supposed to add a "subscribe button?

How would I do these two things in HTML?

It seems that websites usually have YouTube’s icon and I’m not sure what happens when you click on that?

I guess my question is first figuring out what I need and then my follow up is how do I do it in HTML?

I looked on YouTube for help but surprisingly there isn’t anything that answers my questions.