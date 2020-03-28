Howdy!
I was wondering if anybody can recommend me a (pref. free) widget/plugin for Linkedin Companies? I’ve been searching but thus far I keep finding plugins that are either not being maintained or so bloated that it will slow down my website.
Linkedin Company Widgets
WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish by
xyzscripts.com, in past have used this plugin its good , they give support for premium user
