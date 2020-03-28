Linkedin Company Widgets

#1

Howdy!
I was wondering if anybody can recommend me a (pref. free) widget/plugin for Linkedin Companies? I’ve been searching but thus far I keep finding plugins that are either not being maintained or so bloated that it will slow down my website.

#2

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish by xyzscripts.com, in past have used this plugin its good , they give support for premium user

#3

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.