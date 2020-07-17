Link to Isotope page using a hash and filter on load

Hello.

I want to be able to link to a page that uses isotope.min.js filter using a hash URL and have the results filtered on load.

I am currently using (on the specific page):

– Isotope to filter and display the listings

– and magnificPopup to render the listings in a lightbox on click.

The above is working. I just need assistance with the hash URLs and using them to filter.

E.g. I want to be able to get to: https://www.boringbank.com/solutions#credit-cards and have the isotope filter and display only “credit cards” on the provided URL.

Any point in the right direction will be appreciated.

Here’s current script without the URL filter: