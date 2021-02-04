Link to download an Excel document not working in Gmail under Chrome

In one of my website I am sending an email with a link to download an Excel document. For ages it has been working like a charm but today my client wrote to me saying clicking on the link doesn’t download the document. After some investigation I noticed that this issue is when using Gmail under Chrome, the links are working just fine under Firefox or Edge.

I tried fiddling with the target using all possibilities but it seems that Gmail replaces them with target="_blank"

and ignoring my code



Any clue on what I could do ? The link to the PDF document works fine, only the link to the Excel file doesn’t, a new window appears but nothing is downloaded.

So far my advice was to use Firefox or right click, copy the link address and paste it in the browser, both are not very user friendly !