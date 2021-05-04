Link to audio - listen on same page

Hi,
Is it possible to use an image as a link to an audio file - and have the audio play while still on the page with the image? Currently when the image is clicked the player replaces the initial image/link page. Here’s the code I’m using.

<a href="pathtomp3file.mp3"><img src="pathtoimage.jpg"></a>

The audio is a message from the person in the image. I would like the user to continue to view the person’s image as the message plays.

I know that I can use an audio player on the page - but want to the image to start the audio.

Hope that makes sense.

Thanks!

Here is one way:

<audio id="person1" src="pathtomp3file.mp3"></audio>
<img src="pathtoimage.jpg" onclick="document.getElementById('person1').play()">

However I think the user should be able to stop the audio playing.

That could be done in the onclick event by checking if the audio is playing and starting or stopping it as appropriate.

Better, too, to use an event listener than an inline click event.

Thanks! I agree the user should have control of the audio.

How is that done, please? Both. :slight_smile:
Thanks!

How are visitors to your website going to know that they can hear audio if they click on the image?

You could place an HTML audio player (with controls) just under the image and the with same width as the image. If the width of the player is insufficient to display the normal controls, some controls will automatically not be displayed. Note that browsers display very different styles of audio player (I don’t like the player in Chrome). If you use an HTML player, there is no need to add your own code to control the starting and stopping.

You could have some sort of button to start the audio playing. For example, you could have a “Listen” button that changes to a “Stop” button when the audio starts playing. JavaScript would be required for that.

I illustrate these two options below but there are other options:

