Link to audio - listen on same page

Hi,

Is it possible to use an image as a link to an audio file - and have the audio play while still on the page with the image? Currently when the image is clicked the player replaces the initial image/link page. Here’s the code I’m using.

<a href="pathtomp3file.mp3"><img src="pathtoimage.jpg"></a>

The audio is a message from the person in the image. I would like the user to continue to view the person’s image as the message plays.

I know that I can use an audio player on the page - but want to the image to start the audio.

Hope that makes sense.

Thanks!