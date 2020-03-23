Link only available for top half of image

The web script I’m using has a header image.I’m trying to make the image into a link like so:
<div class="pt_featured_video">
<div class="thumbnail_holder">
<a href="https://.....com/page1"><img src="/images/header.png"></a>
</div>
</div>
However, only the top half of the image appears to be clickable.
Maybe it has to do with the script’s css. I searched "thumbnail_holder’, in the style.css file and I see this:
.pt_featured_video .thumbnail_holder
{
position: relative;
display: flex;
width: 100%;
height: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
overflow: hidden;
min-height: 500px;
max-height: 500px;
}
.pt_featured_video .thumbnail_holder img
{
width: 100%;
height: auto;
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 50%;
display: block;
margin: 0;
opacity: 1;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
max-width: 100%;
border-radius: 2px;
min-width: 100%;
min-height: 100%;
transition: transform 0.5s ease;
}
.pt_featured_video .thumbnail_holder:after
{
content: "";
position: absolute;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 70%;
opacity: .8;
background-image: linear-gradient(180deg, transparent, #000);
transition: opacity .4s;
}
Would anything in the css prevent the full image from being clickable?
Or can you provide another solution/idea