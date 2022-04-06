Link not working: No console errors?

I’m using the LightGallery javascript plugin, which has a social media share function built in.

When I click the share-button, nothing happens. What should happen is the Facebook/Twitter share tool should open in another tab.

The think is that the link in the <a> is correct. If I cut/paste it into a browser tab, the Facebook share tool loads, like it should. I tried disabling all plugins, still doesn’t work. I would try a different Wordpress theme, but the Gallery is built into the theme itself, so that won’t work, obviously.

Try it here