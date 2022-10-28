Link directly to a tab in Bootstrap - conflict of scripts

Hi all,

I use the below code to prevent links from jumping:

$('a[href*="#"]') .not('[href="#"]') .not('[href="#0"]') .not('[href="#intro"]') .not('[href="#ingredients"]') .not('[href="#sweets"]') .not('[href="#drinks"]') .not('[href="#traditional"]') .click(function(event) { if ( location.pathname.replace(/^\//, '') == this.pathname.replace(/^\//, '') && location.hostname == this.hostname ) { var target = $(this.hash); target = target.length ? target : $('[name=' + this.hash.slice(1) + ']'); if (target.length) { event.preventDefault(); $('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: target.offset().top }, 1000, function() { var $target = $(target); $target.focus(); if ($target.is(":focus")) { return false; } else { $target.attr('tabindex','-1'); $target.focus(); }; }); } } });

For some reason it is in conflict with any script I have found to be able to link to a tab directly,

These are the scripts I tried to use combined with the first script.

Also tried this: Code: $(function(){ var hash = document.location.hash; if (hash) { $('.navbar-nav a[href="' + hash + '"]').tab('show'); } $('a[data-toggle="tab"]').on('click', function (e) { history.pushState(null, null, $(this).attr('href')); }); }); and this: Code: $('a[data-toggle="tab"]').click(function (e) { e.preventDefault(); $(this).tab('show'); }); $('a[data-toggle="tab"]').on("shown.bs.tab", function (e) { var id = $(e.target).attr("href"); localStorage.setItem('selectedTab', id) }); var selectedTab = localStorage.getItem('selectedTab'); if (selectedTab != null) { $('a[data-toggle="tab"][href="' + selectedTab + '"]').tab('show'); } and this: Code: var hash = location.hash.replace(/^#/, ''); if (hash) { $('.nav-tabs a[href="#' + hash + '"]').tab('show'); } $('.nav-tabs a').on('shown.bs.tab', function (e) { window.location.hash = e.target.hash; }) and this: Code: // Javascript to enable link to tab var hash = document.location.hash; var prefix = "tab_"; if (hash) { $('.nav-tabs a[href="'+hash.replace(prefix,"")+'"]').tab('show'); } // Change hash for page-reload $('.nav-tabs a').on('shown', function (e) { window.location.hash = e.target.hash.replace("#", "#" + prefix); });

Is there a possibility to have these scripts work alongside, like best friends?

My aim is to have any navigation with target # to run smoothly (first script), alongside with the linking inside tab-content (four potential scripts provided but all conflict with the first).

Thanks.