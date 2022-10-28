Link directly to a tab in Bootstrap - conflict of scripts

JavaScript
#1

Hi all,

I use the below code to prevent links from jumping:

$('a[href*="#"]')
  .not('[href="#"]')
  .not('[href="#0"]')
  .not('[href="#intro"]')
  .not('[href="#ingredients"]')
  .not('[href="#sweets"]')
  .not('[href="#drinks"]')
  .not('[href="#traditional"]')
  
  .click(function(event) {
    if (
      location.pathname.replace(/^\//, '') == this.pathname.replace(/^\//, '') 
      && 
      location.hostname == this.hostname
    ) {
      var target = $(this.hash);
      target = target.length ? target : $('[name=' + this.hash.slice(1) + ']');
      if (target.length) {
        event.preventDefault();
        $('html, body').animate({
          scrollTop: target.offset().top
        }, 1000, function() {
          var $target = $(target);
          $target.focus();
          if ($target.is(":focus")) {
            return false;
          } else {
            $target.attr('tabindex','-1');
            $target.focus();
          };
        });
      }
    }
  });

For some reason it is in conflict with any script I have found to be able to link to a tab directly,
These are the scripts I tried to use combined with the first script.

Also tried this:
Code:
$(function(){
    var hash = document.location.hash;
    if (hash) {
       $('.navbar-nav a[href="' + hash + '"]').tab('show');
    }
    $('a[data-toggle="tab"]').on('click', function (e) {
       history.pushState(null, null, $(this).attr('href'));
    });
});

and this:

Code:
$('a[data-toggle="tab"]').click(function (e) {
    e.preventDefault();
    $(this).tab('show');
});

$('a[data-toggle="tab"]').on("shown.bs.tab", function (e) {
    var id = $(e.target).attr("href");
    localStorage.setItem('selectedTab', id)
});

var selectedTab = localStorage.getItem('selectedTab');
if (selectedTab != null) {
    $('a[data-toggle="tab"][href="' + selectedTab + '"]').tab('show');
}

and this:

Code:
var hash = location.hash.replace(/^#/, '');
if (hash) {
    $('.nav-tabs a[href="#' + hash + '"]').tab('show');
} 
$('.nav-tabs a').on('shown.bs.tab', function (e) {
    window.location.hash = e.target.hash;
})

and this:

Code:
// Javascript to enable link to tab
var hash = document.location.hash;
var prefix = "tab_";
if (hash) {
    $('.nav-tabs a[href="'+hash.replace(prefix,"")+'"]').tab('show');
} 

// Change hash for page-reload
$('.nav-tabs a').on('shown', function (e) {
    window.location.hash = e.target.hash.replace("#", "#" + prefix);
});

Is there a possibility to have these scripts work alongside, like best friends?
My aim is to have any navigation with target # to run smoothly (first script), alongside with the linking inside tab-content (four potential scripts provided but all conflict with the first).
Thanks.

#2

I don’t know if this is of any use but we had a similar question in the forum which resulted in this demo.

The smooth scrolling is done with css (no need for js at all). The js opens the tab only,
It may be something you can work with.