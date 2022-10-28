Link directly to a tab in Bootstrap - conflict of scripts

Hi all,
I use the below code to prevent links from jumping:
$('a[href*="#"]')
.not('[href="#"]')
.not('[href="#0"]')
.not('[href="#intro"]')
.not('[href="#ingredients"]')
.not('[href="#sweets"]')
.not('[href="#drinks"]')
.not('[href="#traditional"]')
.click(function(event) {
if (
location.pathname.replace(/^\//, '') == this.pathname.replace(/^\//, '')
&&
location.hostname == this.hostname
) {
var target = $(this.hash);
target = target.length ? target : $('[name=' + this.hash.slice(1) + ']');
if (target.length) {
event.preventDefault();
$('html, body').animate({
scrollTop: target.offset().top
}, 1000, function() {
var $target = $(target);
$target.focus();
if ($target.is(":focus")) {
return false;
} else {
$target.attr('tabindex','-1');
$target.focus();
};
});
}
}
});
For some reason it is in conflict with any script I have found to be able to link to a tab directly,
These are the scripts I tried to use combined with the first script.
Also tried this:
Code:
$(function(){
var hash = document.location.hash;
if (hash) {
$('.navbar-nav a[href="' + hash + '"]').tab('show');
}
$('a[data-toggle="tab"]').on('click', function (e) {
history.pushState(null, null, $(this).attr('href'));
});
});
and this:
Code:
$('a[data-toggle="tab"]').click(function (e) {
e.preventDefault();
$(this).tab('show');
});
$('a[data-toggle="tab"]').on("shown.bs.tab", function (e) {
var id = $(e.target).attr("href");
localStorage.setItem('selectedTab', id)
});
var selectedTab = localStorage.getItem('selectedTab');
if (selectedTab != null) {
$('a[data-toggle="tab"][href="' + selectedTab + '"]').tab('show');
}
and this:
Code:
var hash = location.hash.replace(/^#/, '');
if (hash) {
$('.nav-tabs a[href="#' + hash + '"]').tab('show');
}
$('.nav-tabs a').on('shown.bs.tab', function (e) {
window.location.hash = e.target.hash;
})
and this:
Code:
// Javascript to enable link to tab
var hash = document.location.hash;
var prefix = "tab_";
if (hash) {
$('.nav-tabs a[href="'+hash.replace(prefix,"")+'"]').tab('show');
}
// Change hash for page-reload
$('.nav-tabs a').on('shown', function (e) {
window.location.hash = e.target.hash.replace("#", "#" + prefix);
});
Is there a possibility to have these scripts work alongside, like best friends?
My aim is to have any navigation with target # to run smoothly (first script), alongside with the linking inside tab-content (four potential scripts provided but all conflict with the first).
Thanks.