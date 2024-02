Hello,

please see

https://forallthetime.com/BI9/location.html

as you scroll down the gradient breaks

see

https://forallthetime.com/BI6/location.html

THIS is how i want my gradient

this started after i embeded a google map using API

tell me, does that look in order?

you can clearly see

2 things, please…

how to resolve the gradient issue

and how to wrap text around the map

BIG step for me here!

i sincerly appreciate your help, seriously