Line number instead of caret

I have a web page at http://form.kr/q/client/caret.php.

The page works like the following.

if you click the page http://form.kr/q/client/caret.php?caret=5, your mouse is at starting position of line 2.

if you click the page http://form.kr/q/client/caret.php?caret=9, your mouse is at starting position of line 3.

if you click the page http://form.kr/q/client/caret.php?caret=15, your mouse is at starting position of line 4.

I like to make it like the following.

if you click the page http://form.kr/q/client/caret.php?line=2, your mouse is at starting position of line 2.

if you click the page http://form.kr/q/client/caret.php?line=3, your mouse is at starting position of line 3.

if you click the page http://form.kr/q/client/caret.php?caret=4, your mouse is at starting position of line 4.

Is it possible with your help?