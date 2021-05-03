Line number instead of caret

JavaScript
#1

I have a web page at http://form.kr/q/client/caret.php.
The page works like the following.

I like to make it like the following.

Is it possible with your help?

#2

Hi @joon1, first you need to get the line number from the query string analogously to the caret position; then you might split() the text area value by line breaks, and reduce() the lines to the sum of their lengths:

const textarea = document.getElementById('say')

function setLinePosition (line) {
  // Get the lines up to the desired number
  const lines = textarea.value.split('\n').slice(0, line)
  // Add the line lengths (+1 to get to the start position of the next line)
  const position = lines.reduce((result, line) => result + line.length, 1)
  
  // Set selection start and end to the calculated position
  textarea.selectionStart = textarea.selectionEnd = position
}

setLinePosition(2) // -> Cursor will be at position 8

PS: From your code comments I gather you need to support IE; in this case you can’t use const and arrow functions, so here’s the ES5 version (just in case):

var textarea = document.getElementById('say')

function setLinePosition (line) {
  var lines = textarea.value.split('\n').slice(0, line)

  var position = lines.reduce(function (result, line) {
    return result + line.length
  }, 1)
  
  textarea.selectionStart = textarea.selectionEnd = position
}

setLinePosition(2)
#3

I made a page at http://form.kr/q/client/line3.php?line=2 .
It seems not to work. where is my mouse?

#4

Try to focus() the text area afterwards as in your original code; otherwise the cursor position will change when clicking the text area yourself.

#5

