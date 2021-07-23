Limits of ASP and PHP?

PHP
#1

PHP and Classic ASP are server-side scripting languages. What is wrong with having a website written in this instead of the trendy JavaScript Frameworks like React, Angular etc.? If memory serves me correctly, there is an issue with security where you can post in a text box some script and hack into a system.

Can we please discuss some pitfalls or drawbacks to having a website written entirely in PHP or ASP? What does a JavaScript framework or Node.js bring to the table that would otherwise be lacking?

#2

Do you use PHP or ASP? Do you use any of the JS frameworks? Just gauging your experience level.

#3

It may be possible if you code it badly and leave security holes, but the same goes for almost any language.
If you do things properly, your site should be as secure as any other site.