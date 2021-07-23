Limits of ASP and PHP?

PHP and Classic ASP are server-side scripting languages. What is wrong with having a website written in this instead of the trendy JavaScript Frameworks like React, Angular etc.? If memory serves me correctly, there is an issue with security where you can post in a text box some script and hack into a system.

Can we please discuss some pitfalls or drawbacks to having a website written entirely in PHP or ASP? What does a JavaScript framework or Node.js bring to the table that would otherwise be lacking?