Limited borders on the corners of a rectangle

Hi there,
There are borders on the four side - I want to give it a try, which CSS property should I use to ake such thing happen.
One way would be to use :before and :after on the first element and absolutely place two square boxes that only have borders on 2 sides.
Then repeat that process for the last element.
There’s probably a way to do it with linear gradients on a border-image property but that’s probably too complicated.
You could use a clip-path like this:
That’s very good. I wish I’d thought of it
Here’s a version with CSS variables (custom properties) where you can set the border width and the percentage length of the visible corners. It also demonstrates that corners may be rounded if desired.
Just noticed I am seeing artefacts as certain window sizes on that demo (in Chrome).
Here’s a screenshot and you can see the right and bottom borders showing a 1px border.
It seems you can offset that by subtracting 3px instead of 3px your calc.
clip-path: polygon(
0 0,
20% 0,
20% 2px,
80% 2px,
80% 0,
100% 0,
100% 20%,
calc(100% - 3px) 20%,
calc(100% - 3px) 80%,
100% 80%,
100% 100%,
80% 100%,
80% calc(100% - 3px),
20% calc(100% - 7px),
20% 100%,
0 100%,
0 80%,
2px 80%,
2px 20%,
0 20%
);
I’m guessing it’s just the usual rounding error that browsers are prone to.
Well spotted!
Yes, subtracting 3px sorts it out (but would slightly affect any background colour fill),
I think it’s because browsers work to thousanths of a pixel. I’ve never reaally understood why . Arguably the artefacts are a Chrome bug.
I think an alternative fix would be specify both width and height of the box together with
box-sizing: border-box;.