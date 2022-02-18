Limited borders on the corners of a rectangle

Hi there,
There are borders on the four side - I want to give it a try, which CSS property should I use to ake such thing happen.
One way would be to use :before and :after on the first element and absolutely place two square boxes that only have borders on 2 sides.
Then repeat that process for the last element.
There’s probably a way to do it with linear gradients on a border-image property but that’s probably too complicated.
You could use a clip-path like this: