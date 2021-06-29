Limitation on loan calculator from a tutorial

When using n = log(p / (a * r) / (p / (a * r) - 1)) / log(1+r) for the formula, I notice something about what is and isn’t allowed.

Using a principal of 1,200,000 at 1% interest, and $1000 paid over 360 months, that is not able to be calculated.

But, one dollar less is possible, that being 1,199,999. That then takes 16805 months, which is 1400 years.

You’re going to need a really good health plan for 1400 years, or become a vampire to live that long.

The reason why a larger amount isn’t possible to calculate is that it brings the following part of the calculation down to a negative number.

(payment / (principal * rate) - 1)

Logarithms aren’t allowed to be taken of negative numbers, they are undefined. Even when you take the log of 0, that results in being infinite. Because of that, we need to check that payment/(principal * rate) is more than 1.

We have found out that some loan repayments schemes aren’t possible to repay, no matter how much time is given. We can check for that, and give a similar message that watrust gives too.

if (payment / (principal * rate) <= 1) { alert("The number of payments is too large to compute.") } else { var nper1 = Math.log(payment / (principal * rate) / (payment / (principal * rate) - 1)) / Math.log(1 + rate); alert(nper1); }

It’s too large to compute because the repayment is less than the amount of interest being added.

The updated code for the number of loan repayment months is found at https://jsfiddle.net/vj31q9rk/1/