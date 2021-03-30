Limitation on loan calculator from a tutorial

Actually I don’t know about loans too. a friend of mine is a realtor and he wants it but most of ready-made one is monthly payment calculator but pay off term calculator.
So I was looking for an example.
Has your realtor friend said that the watrust calculator is what he needs?
I recommend finding out what he needs, and then coming back to us with that info so that time isn’t wasted by chasing down worthless avenues of investigation.
Yes it’s the one he wants.
I’ve been finding around a pay off term calculator and really hard to find.
Here is the Amortized Loan Payment Formula from https://www.thebalance.com/loan-payment-calculations-315564
where:
- a is the amount of the loan
- r is the annual interest rate
- n is the number of months
- p is the payment
The trouble is that it solves for the payment.
In the example code at https://jsfiddle.net/18xepnga/ you have already provided the payment, so we need to solve for the number of months instead.
For all of the following math I have used JavaScript to calculate both the left and the right sides of the equal sign, and checked that the two sides remain equal.
var left = a * [r(1+r)^n] / {[(1+r)^n]-1} = p
var right = p;
console.log(left - right);
The logged value should remain extremely close to zero, when I correctly perform the same operation on both sides of the equation.
I’ll spare you from those programming details, but here is what was done:
We want to get as much of the
n term on the left side of the equation, with everything else on the right.
First we turn a/b/c = d into a*c/b = d
a * [r(1+r)^n] / {[(1+r)^n]-1} = p
Then we can divide by a
[r(1+r)^n] / {[(1+r)^n]-1} = p / a
We can divide by r
(1+r)^n / {[(1+r)^n]-1} = p / (a * r)
and we now have (1+r)^n by itself on the left. The trouble is that we have it both in the nominator and the denominator.
Multiply by the denominator
(1+r)^n = (p * [(1+r)^n]-1) / (a * r)
Multiply out p
// multiply by the denominator
(1+r)^n = p * (1+r)^n / (a * r) - p / (a * r)
Get (1+r)^n on the left side
p * (1+r)^n / (a * r) - (1+r)^n = p / (a * r)
We can now factor for (1+r)^n
(1+r)^n * (p * / (a * r) - 1) = p / (a * r)
And solve for (1+r)^n
(1+r)^n = p / (a * r) / (p * / (a * r) - 1)
The only thing left to do now is to solve for n, and we can use log to help us achieve that.
We can take the log of both sides:
log((1+r)^n) = log(p / (a * r) / (p * / (a * r) - 1))
Which allows us to turn that power into a multiplication
n * log(1+r) = log(p / (a * r) / (p * / (a * r) - 1))
And we can solve for n
n = log(p / (a * r) / (p / (a * r) - 1)) / log(1+r)
And that’s our formula for getting the number of months.
I’ll next work on integrating that into the sample code that you provided earlier.
When using n = log(p / (a * r) / (p / (a * r) - 1)) / log(1+r) for the formula, I notice something about what is and isn’t allowed.
Using a principal of 1,200,000 at 1% interest, and $1000 paid over 360 months, that is not able to be calculated.
But, one dollar less is possible, that being 1,199,999. That then takes 16805 months, which is 1400 years.
You’re going to need a really good health plan for 1400 years, or become a vampire to live that long.
The reason why a larger amount isn’t possible to calculate is that it brings the following part of the calculation down to a negative number.
(payment / (principal * rate) - 1)
Logarithms aren’t allowed to be taken of negative numbers, they are undefined. Even when you take the log of 0, that results in being infinite. Because of that, we need to check that payment/(principal * rate) is more than 1.
We have found out that some loan repayments schemes aren’t possible to repay, no matter how much time is given. We can check for that, and give a similar message that watrust gives too.
if (payment / (principal * rate) <= 1) {
alert("The number of payments is too large to compute.")
} else {
var nper1 = Math.log(payment / (principal * rate) / (payment / (principal * rate) - 1)) / Math.log(1 + rate);
alert(nper1);
}
It’s too large to compute because the repayment is less than the amount of interest being added.
The updated code for the number of loan repayment months is found at https://jsfiddle.net/vj31q9rk/1/
Does this give the desired result?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Months to pay off loan</title>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<script>
function calc()
{
P = document.getElementById("loan").value; // loan amount
c = document.getElementById("payments").value; // monthly payments
r = document.getElementById("rate").value/12/100; // monthly interest rate
if( c < P * r ) // if first monthly payment is less than interest
{
alert("Payments are insufficient");
return;
}
var months = 0;
while (P > 0)
{
P = P * (1 + r) - c; // loan outstanding after each month
months++;
}
document.getElementById("period").value = months + " months"; // months to pay off loan
}
</script>
</head>
<body>
<input type="text" id="loan" placeholder="Loan amount">
<input type="text" id="payments" placeholder="Monthly payments">
<input type="text" id="rate" placeholder="Interest rate">
<button onclick="calc()">Calculate</button>
<input type="text" id="period">
</body>
</html>
Thank you!
It look like the result is showing the total number of payment but the terms of payment.
Because the result(with $2000 monthly payment) is
Your logic : 832 years, 2 months
Watrust : 833 payments
If I read it as the total number of payment, it matches with Watrust’s
Same Here. In case this helps →
https://brownmath.com/bsci/loan.htm#Master
https://intl.siyavula.com/read/maths/grade-10/finance-and-growth/09-finance-and-growth-03
https://byjus.com/interest-formula/
Another version of calculator is also here →
https://www.paisabazaar.com/emi-calculator/
Yes, the result is matched with Watrust’s.
Principal: 1199999, Interest: 1, Payment 2000 returns 833.
I didn’t even check the results against that. It’s a nice confirmation that the process I was using works well.
Will it be able to calculate the total interest like the original example on SitePoint?
It only calculates the number of months.
The total interest would be calculated using a different formula.
I see from how to calculate interest on a loan that the formula is:
Now that you have the number of payments, you can calculate the interest.
So with $2000 monthly payment, it will be (0.01/833) * 1199999?
That’s right, and from How to calculate loan interest we find how to calculate the total interest, which is:
Principal Loan Amount x Interest Rate x Time (aka Number of Years in Term) = Interest
The final payment is likely to be less than the other payments in order to bring the outstanding balance to zero.
In my code if you print out variable P, the loan outstaning, after the ‘while’ loop you get -1755.62. So the final payment would be 2000 - 1755.62.
Don’t trust programming code when it comes to decimal values. At the very least, work in cents to minimise errors.
You mean don’t trust JavaScript when it comes to decimal values?
JavaScript is not alone with that. Most programming languages have the same trouble.
Your logarithms are going to have important decimal values.
The calculation of interest each month will inevitably give decimal values even if initial loan amount is in cents.
Perhaps we should be rounding interest to the nearest cent every month.
JavaScript (on Firefox at least) seems to be working to about 16 signficant figures. That’s good enough for me!