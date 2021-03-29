Limitation on loan calculator from a tutorial

First I will attempt to fix the form submit problem, for the calculate button doesn’t seem to do anything, sending us to a new page instead. Pressing Enter on a form field doesn’t seem to do anything different either, sending us to a new page too.
To fix that I will replace the inline event handler. Inline events are the cause of many problems.
I will replacing it with JS addEventListener code, that uses evt.preventDefault() to prevent the default form behaviour of submitting to a new page.
const calculateForm = document.querySelector("#loan-calc-form");
calculateForm.addEventListener("submit", function (evt) {
evt.preventDefault();
});
Now the form behaves more appropriately, by not submitting to a new page
We can now add the calculateLoan code:
const calculateForm = document.querySelector("#loan-calc-form");
calculateForm.addEventListener("submit", function (evt) {
evt.preventDefault();
calculateLoan('loan-calc-form','loan-calc-result');
});
https://jsfiddle.net/73gvdanm/2/
The form now runs the calculate loan code, but I am informed in the browser console that an error occurs, because a property value cannot be read.