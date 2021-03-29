Limitation on loan calculator from a tutorial

Here is the Amortized Loan Payment Formula from https://www.thebalance.com/loan-payment-calculations-315564

where:

a is the amount of the loan

r is the annual interest rate

n is the number of months

p is the payment

The trouble is that it solves for the payment.

In the example code at https://jsfiddle.net/18xepnga/ you have already provided the payment, so we need to solve for the number of months instead.

For all of the following math I have used JavaScript to calculate both the left and the right sides of the equal sign, and checked that the two sides remain equal.

var left = a * [r(1+r)^n] / {[(1+r)^n]-1} = p var right = p; console.log(left - right);

The logged value should remain extremely close to zero, when I correctly perform the same operation on both sides of the equation.

I’ll spare you from those programming details, but here is what was done:

We want to get as much of the n term on the left side of the equation, with everything else on the right.

First we turn a/b/c = d into a*c/b = d

a * [r(1+r)^n] / {[(1+r)^n]-1} = p

Then we can divide by a

[r(1+r)^n] / {[(1+r)^n]-1} = p / a

We can divide by r

(1+r)^n / {[(1+r)^n]-1} = p / (a * r)

and we now have (1+r)^n by itself on the left. The trouble is that we have it both in the nominator and the denominator.

Multiply by the denominator

(1+r)^n = (p * [(1+r)^n]-1) / (a * r)

Multiply out p

// multiply by the denominator

(1+r)^n = p * (1+r)^n / (a * r) - p / (a * r)

Get (1+r)^n on the left side

p * (1+r)^n / (a * r) - (1+r)^n = p / (a * r)

We can now factor for (1+r)^n

(1+r)^n * (p * / (a * r) - 1) = p / (a * r)

And solve for (1+r)^n

(1+r)^n = p / (a * r) / (p * / (a * r) - 1)

The only thing left to do now is to solve for n, and we can use log to help us achieve that.

We can take the log of both sides:

log((1+r)^n) = log(p / (a * r) / (p * / (a * r) - 1))

Which allows us to turn that power into a multiplication

n * log(1+r) = log(p / (a * r) / (p * / (a * r) - 1))

And we can solve for n

n = log(p / (a * r) / (p / (a * r) - 1)) / log(1+r)

And that’s our formula for getting the number of months.

I’ll next work on integrating that into the sample code that you provided earlier.