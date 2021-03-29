Limitation on loan calculator from a tutorial

Great!
I’ve just tried looking up duodecimal and I’m even more confused than before. Thank goodness we didn’t get lost by going down that rabbit hole.
Sorry, I call the number system of hour/month/dozen “duodecimal.”
It wasn’t proper word, I think.
I found an edge-case where payment of $1001 gives 12 for the rounded-up number of months.
We can check for that and update the values:
var years = parseInt(nper1);
var months = Math.ceil((nper1 - years) * 12);
if (months === 12) {
years += 1;
months = 0;
}
which works until better way way to calculate that comes along.
A solution without the if statement is to first figure out the rounded-up total number of months, then to get the years and months from that rounded-up figure.
var totalMonths = Math.ceil(nper1 * 12);
var years = parseInt(totalMonths / 12);
var months = totalMonths - years * 12;
alert(years + " years, " + months + " months");
This is the process of “get is working”, then “make it better”.
Which is otherwise known of as refactoring
Thank you.
Question about var interest, should I read 0.01 as 1%?
(Means I should divide user input by 100?)
Also the term of loan drastically changes if I change the interest from 0.1 to 0.2, is this what it is?
1% means 1 divided by 100, which is 0.01, so yes?
That is the magic of compounding interest.
with 1% interest, the term is 691years
with 2% interest, the term is 345 years
I suppose this should be opposite…?
Also principal = 1000, payment = 100 returns 230 years which is strange…
With interest being added each month to your initial principal, it takes less time to get to the desired final amount. That’s how it compound interest works.
Starting from $100, adding 1% per month (which starts at $1), it takes 230 years for that to grow to $1000. Yes, that all makes sense.
All of this math is from the compound interest formula of A = P(1 + r/n) ^ (n*t)
Where as a reminder, the letter mean:
- A = final amount
- P = initial principal
- r = interest rate
- n = number of times applied per time period
- t = number of time periods
Are you wanting something else?
Hmm, this calculator shows different result.
Is your logic something different?
www.watrust. com/calculators/personal-loans/length-to-pay-off-loan/
(Please remove the space, I can not post this url somehow)
Ahh, paying off loans is a different situation. I must’ve got my wires crossed earlier on.
Instead of using the A = P(1 + r/n) ^ (n*t) compound interest formula, what formula do you think should be used instead?
I just want a pay off term calculator like watrust’s.
The original tutorial is also a pay off term calculator.
Well I know nothing about loans, or about interest payments, and I don’t want to make assumptions about something that you know more about. I can definitely do the math though from a reliable starting point.
As the tutorial formula seems to be worthless, tomorrow I can look around for other formulas and try to match them up with what watrust uses.
Actually I don’t know about loans too. a friend of mine is a realtor and he wants it but most of ready-made one is monthly payment calculator but pay off term calculator.
So I was looking for an example.
Has your realtor friend said that the watrust calculator is what he needs?
I recommend finding out what he needs, and then coming back to us with that info so that time isn’t wasted by chasing down worthless avenues of investigation.
Yes it’s the one he wants.
I’ve been finding around a pay off term calculator and really hard to find.
Here is the Amortized Loan Payment Formula from https://www.thebalance.com/loan-payment-calculations-315564
where:
- a is the amount of the loan
- r is the annual interest rate
- n is the number of months
- p is the payment
The trouble is that it solves for the payment.
In the example code at https://jsfiddle.net/18xepnga/ you have already provided the payment, so we need to solve for the number of months instead.
For all of the following math I have used JavaScript to calculate both the left and the right sides of the equal sign, and checked that the two sides remain equal.
var left = a * [r(1+r)^n] / {[(1+r)^n]-1} = p
var right = p;
console.log(left - right);
The logged value should remain extremely close to zero, when I correctly perform the same operation on both sides of the equation.
I’ll spare you from those programming details, but here is what was done:
We want to get as much of the
n term on the left side of the equation, with everything else on the right.
First we turn a/b/c = d into a*c/b = d
a * [r(1+r)^n] / {[(1+r)^n]-1} = p
Then we can divide by a
[r(1+r)^n] / {[(1+r)^n]-1} = p / a
We can divide by r
(1+r)^n / {[(1+r)^n]-1} = p / (a * r)
and we now have (1+r)^n by itself on the left. The trouble is that we have it both in the nominator and the denominator.
Multiply by the denominator
(1+r)^n = (p * [(1+r)^n]-1) / (a * r)
Multiply out p
// multiply by the denominator
(1+r)^n = p * (1+r)^n / (a * r) - p / (a * r)
Get (1+r)^n on the left side
p * (1+r)^n / (a * r) - (1+r)^n = p / (a * r)
We can now factor for (1+r)^n
(1+r)^n * (p * / (a * r) - 1) = p / (a * r)
And solve for (1+r)^n
(1+r)^n = p / (a * r) / (p * / (a * r) - 1)
The only thing left to do now is to solve for n, and we can use log to help us achieve that.
We can take the log of both sides:
log((1+r)^n) = log(p / (a * r) / (p * / (a * r) - 1))
Which allows us to turn that power into a multiplication
n * log(1+r) = log(p / (a * r) / (p * / (a * r) - 1))
And we can solve for n
n = log(p / (a * r) / (p / (a * r) - 1)) / log(1+r)
And that’s our formula for getting the number of months.
I’ll next work on integrating that into the sample code that you provided earlier.
When using n = log(p / (a * r) / (p / (a * r) - 1)) / log(1+r) for the formula, I notice something about what is and isn’t allowed.
Using a principal of 1,200,000 at 1% interest, and $1000 paid over 360 months, that is not able to be calculated.
But, one dollar less is possible, that being 1,199,999. That then takes 16805 months, which is 1400 years.
You’re going to need a really good health plan for 1400 years, or become a vampire to live that long.
The reason why a larger amount isn’t possible to calculate is that it brings the following part of the calculation down to a negative number.
(payment / (principal * rate) - 1)
Logarithms aren’t allowed to be taken of negative numbers, they are undefined. Even when you take the log of 0, that results in being infinite. Because of that, we need to check that payment/(principal * rate) is more than 1.
We have found out that some loan repayments schemes aren’t possible to repay, no matter how much time is given. We can check for that, and give a similar message that watrust gives too.
if (payment / (principal * rate) <= 1) {
alert("The number of payments is too large to compute.")
} else {
var nper1 = Math.log(payment / (principal * rate) / (payment / (principal * rate) - 1)) / Math.log(1 + rate);
alert(nper1);
}
It’s too large to compute because the repayment is less than the amount of interest being added.
The updated code for the number of loan repayment months is found at https://jsfiddle.net/vj31q9rk/1/