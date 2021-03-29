Limitation on loan calculator from a tutorial

I found an edge-case where payment of $1001 gives 12 for the rounded-up number of months.

https://jsfiddle.net/o4knurqz/

We can check for that and update the values:

var years = parseInt(nper1); var months = Math.ceil((nper1 - years) * 12); if (months === 12) { years += 1; months = 0; }

https://jsfiddle.net/o4knurqz/1/

which works until better way way to calculate that comes along.