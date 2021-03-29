Limitation on loan calculator from a tutorial

Oh right, understanding just came to me.
You want to show the result as a number of years and the remaining number months.
Oh right, understanding just came to me.
You want to show the result as a number of years and the remaining number months.
Ah, I see.
Yes, output of the original code is like this.
So I need to separate years and months.
period=nyear+" Year(s) and "+nmonth+" Month(s)";
Here is an update that gives the number of years and months, using ceil to round up the number of months.
var years = parseInt(nper1);
var months = Math.ceil((nper1 - years) * 12);
alert(years + " years, " + months + " months");
Great!
I’ve just tried looking up duodecimal and I’m even more confused than before. Thank goodness we didn’t get lost by going down that rabbit hole.
Sorry, I call the number system of hour/month/dozen “duodecimal.”
It wasn’t proper word, I think.
I found an edge-case where payment of $1001 gives 12 for the rounded-up number of months.
https://jsfiddle.net/o4knurqz/
We can check for that and update the values:
var years = parseInt(nper1);
var months = Math.ceil((nper1 - years) * 12);
if (months === 12) {
years += 1;
months = 0;
}
https://jsfiddle.net/o4knurqz/1/
which works until better way way to calculate that comes along.
A solution without the if statement is to first figure out the rounded-up total number of months, then to get the years and months from that rounded-up figure.
var totalMonths = Math.ceil(nper1 * 12);
var years = parseInt(totalMonths / 12);
var months = totalMonths - years * 12;
alert(years + " years, " + months + " months");
https://jsfiddle.net/o4knurqz/3/
This is the process of “get is working”, then “make it better”.
Which is otherwise known of as refactoring
Thank you.
Question about var interest, should I read 0.01 as 1%?
(Means I should divide user input by 100?)
Also the term of loan drastically changes if I change the interest from 0.1 to 0.2, is this what it is?
1% means 1 divided by 100, which is 0.01, so yes?
That is the magic of compounding interest.
with 1% interest, the term is 691years
with 2% interest, the term is 345 years
I suppose this should be opposite…?
Also principal = 1000, payment = 100 returns 230 years which is strange…
With interest being added each month to your initial principal, it takes less time to get to the desired final amount. That’s how it compound interest works.
Starting from $100, adding 1% per month (which starts at $1), it takes 230 years for that to grow to $1000. Yes, that all makes sense.
All of this math is from the compound interest formula of A = P(1 + r/n) ^ (n*t)
Where as a reminder, the letter mean:
Are you wanting something else?
Hmm, this calculator shows different result.
Is your logic something different?
www.watrust. com/calculators/personal-loans/length-to-pay-off-loan/
(Please remove the space, I can not post this url somehow)
Ahh, paying off loans is a different situation. I must’ve got my wires crossed earlier on.
Instead of using the A = P(1 + r/n) ^ (n*t) compound interest formula, what formula do you think should be used instead?
I just want a pay off term calculator like watrust’s.
The original tutorial is also a pay off term calculator.
Well I know nothing about loans, or about interest payments, and I don’t want to make assumptions about something that you know more about. I can definitely do the math though from a reliable starting point.
As the tutorial formula seems to be worthless, tomorrow I can look around for other formulas and try to match them up with what watrust uses.
Actually I don’t know about loans too. a friend of mine is a realtor and he wants it but most of ready-made one is monthly payment calculator but pay off term calculator.
So I was looking for an example.