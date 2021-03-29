Limitation on loan calculator from a tutorial

Please see this
https://jsfiddle.net/18xepnga/
Please see this
First I will attempt to fix the form submit problem, for the calculate button doesn’t seem to do anything, sending us to a new page instead. Pressing Enter on a form field doesn’t seem to do anything different either, sending us to a new page too.
To fix that I will replace the inline event handler. Inline events are the cause of many problems.
I will replacing it with JS addEventListener code, that uses evt.preventDefault() to prevent the default form behaviour of submitting to a new page.
const calculateForm = document.querySelector("#loan-calc-form");
calculateForm.addEventListener("submit", function (evt) {
evt.preventDefault();
});
Now the form behaves more appropriately, by not submitting to a new page
We can now add the calculateLoan code:
const calculateForm = document.querySelector("#loan-calc-form");
calculateForm.addEventListener("submit", function (evt) {
evt.preventDefault();
calculateLoan('loan-calc-form','loan-calc-result');
});
https://jsfiddle.net/73gvdanm/2/
The form now runs the calculate loan code, but I am informed in the browser console that an error occurs, because a property value cannot be read.
Okay, I will stop trying to get that earlier code working, and take a diversion to the more recent set of code that you have just posted at https://jsfiddle.net/18xepnga/
I have the code already working on my actual site and it’s implemented in Wordpress.
So the code I pasted went something wrong when I was fiddling around.
But I think I can fix it later.
Main problem is that the original tutorial doesn’t work properly.
Yes, we are in full agreement about that.
There are several different things that I could do now, such as working at getting the original tutorial to work, or helping you to get something else working.
What do you think that I should do?
Yes any way is appreciated.
But first I want to know why this line returns NaN when the principal number is large.
Could it be the limitation of JS itself?
var nper1 = Math.log((1-((principal/payment) * (rate/noofpay))));
I’m going to try and approach this from first principles. I don’t understand much about calculating loans, so we need to take this slow.
This all seems to come from the compound interest formula A = P(1 + r/n) ^ (n*t) where:
- A = final amount
- P = initial principal
- r = interest rate
- n = number of times applied per time period
- t = number of time periods
where in the working example that I have, A is 2000, P is 1300, r is 9%, n is 12, and t is the number of years.
Because t is the unknown we are interested in, we need to calculate what is t.
We end up with the following formula:
2000 = 1300 * (1 + 0.09 / 12) ^ (12 * t)
and need to solve for t.
Dividing by 1300 gives us:
2000/1300 = (1 + 0.09 / 12) ^ (12 * t)
Moving the plus to the numerator gives us:
2000/1300 = ((12+0.09) / 12) ^ (12 * t)
We can now take the natural log of both sides, which gives:
log(2000/1300) = log(((12+0.09) / 12) ^ (12 * t))
Why that helps, is we can now move the power part to the front of the log:
log(2000/1300) = (12 * t) * log((12+0.09) / 12)
And we can then solve for t
log(2000/1300) / (12 * log((12+0.09) / 12)) = t
That should give us about 4 years, and when working this out in the browser console, I see:
> Math.log(2000/1300) / (12 * Math.log((12+0.09) / 12))
4.804403780771735
So we seem to be on the right track. We now have a formula for calculating the number of years of compounding interest.
Next up is to compare it with the formula that you are using, and to investigate what happens when we use a million dollars.
Am I on the right track so far?
Moving that code into your example, I get the following:
var principal = 2000;
var payment = 1300;
var interest = 0.09;
var rate = 12;
var nper1 = Math.log(principal/payment) / (rate * Math.log((rate + interest) / rate))
alert(nper1);
That also gives 4.8 years, which matches up with the expected value.
Setting the interest to 1 percent we get 43 years.
Lowering the payment to 1000 gives us 69 years.
Increasing the principal to 1 million gives us 691 years.
I see in your code that you set the principal to 10 million. My formula gives 921 years for that.
I don’t care to understand why the original formula failed, because we now have instead built a working formula from first steps which works even with 10 million dollars.
var principal = 10000000;
var payment = 1000;
var interest = 0.01;
var rate = 12;
var nper1 = Math.log(principal/payment) / (rate * Math.log((rate + interest) / rate))
alert(nper1);
https://jsfiddle.net/7yL0jw9s/
Enjoy.
Thank you!
So this single line replaces the original calculation logic that’s 7 lines?
Then I should convert the decimal numbers from decimal to duodecimal as month, shouldn’t I?
If you mean the interest, I recommend leaving that as a decimal fraction in the code as that’s the most reliable way to understand it.
If your form uses “9” for 9 percent, then just have the code divide by 100 for the interest.
I don’t understand what you mean there. Can you give an example?
The result for $10000000 principal returns
921.4177481015016 years
In order to show the months of the term, I should convert 0.4177481015016 to duodecimal, shouldn’t I?
I would’ve thought that you just multiply 921.4177 by 12, to go from years to the number of months.
I don’t understand what you mean by duodecimal, as I haven’t come across that before.
Oh right, understanding just came to me.
You want to show the result as a number of years and the remaining number months.
Ah, I see.
Yes, output of the original code is like this.
So I need to separate years and months.
period=nyear+" Year(s) and "+nmonth+" Month(s)";
Here is an update that gives the number of years and months, using ceil to round up the number of months.
var years = parseInt(nper1);
var months = Math.ceil((nper1 - years) * 12);
alert(years + " years, " + months + " months");
Great!
I’ve just tried looking up duodecimal and I’m even more confused than before. Thank goodness we didn’t get lost by going down that rabbit hole.
Sorry, I call the number system of hour/month/dozen “duodecimal.”
It wasn’t proper word, I think.